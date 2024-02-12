Brittany & Jackson Mahomes' Awkward Pre-Super Bowl Moment Has Fans Going Wild
Jackson Mahomes has earned a fair number of haters since attaching himself to the hip of his sister-in-law and engaging in behavior that many football fans find obnoxious. So, these same critics cheered like their team just won the Super Bowl when he was caught on camera seemingly getting the cold shoulder from his bestie Brittany Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes' brother used to be Brittany's ride-or-die. Brittany often made appearances in Jackson's TikTok videos, where the duo can be seen dancing, working out, and goofing off together. Brittany even came to Jackson's defense after he was accused of sexually assaulting the owner of a Kansas restaurant and arrested (three of the four charges against him were later dropped, per AP). His haters were obviously out in full force after such a serious allegation, but Brittany advised them to "shut up" during an April 2023 Instagram Q&A. Of Jackson's critics, she said, "They are ignorant," (via People). "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s*** about him."
These days, it's Brittany's friendship with Taylor Swift that is making NFL fans who just want to focus on what happens on the football field roll their eyes. And when Jackson got snubbed at a club ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Brittany suddenly didn't seem so eager to be her bro-in-law's biggest ally.
Did Brittany Mahomes go all Mean Girls on Jackson Mahomes?
@overtimeszn
Brittany rlly said the party must go on 😭 (via unknown) #brittanymahomes #jacksonmahomes #patrickmahomes #superbowl #nfl #football #ouch #fail♬ original sound - Overtimeszn
Some might say it was "Karma" when Jackson Mahomes seemingly got turned away from the VIP section where Brittany Mahomes and some friends were dancing the night away. According to the Daily Mail, the viral moment occurred during a Future concert. In video footage, Jackson can be seen talking to a security guard outside a roped-off area. It appears that Brittany sees him get denied entry, but simply shrugs her shoulders and resumes dancing.
Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, believe that Jackson tells the security guard, "My brother is Patrick Mahomes," but to no avail. While the video did nothing to raise Jackson in the esteem of his detractors, it did improve some NFL fans' opinions of Brittany. "First she becomes friends with Taylor Swift, then does SI Swimsuit, and now does this to Jackson Mahomes. I think Brittany Mahomes is winning over America," one person tweeted. "I love her demeanor, like 'oh, whatever.' This makes me like her!" another person wrote. The moment was also compared to the iconic "You can't sit with us!" scene from "Mean Girls."
The Daily Mail helpfully pointed out that Jackson had hung out with Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, the day prior, but it doesn't look like Brittany was snubbing Jackson to demonstrate loyalty to Kelce's new lady love, Taylor Swift. In a video Brittany posted on her Instagram Story, she and Jackson are hanging out together on Super Bowl Sunday.