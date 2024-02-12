Brittany & Jackson Mahomes' Awkward Pre-Super Bowl Moment Has Fans Going Wild

Jackson Mahomes has earned a fair number of haters since attaching himself to the hip of his sister-in-law and engaging in behavior that many football fans find obnoxious. So, these same critics cheered like their team just won the Super Bowl when he was caught on camera seemingly getting the cold shoulder from his bestie Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes' brother used to be Brittany's ride-or-die. Brittany often made appearances in Jackson's TikTok videos, where the duo can be seen dancing, working out, and goofing off together. Brittany even came to Jackson's defense after he was accused of sexually assaulting the owner of a Kansas restaurant and arrested (three of the four charges against him were later dropped, per AP). His haters were obviously out in full force after such a serious allegation, but Brittany advised them to "shut up" during an April 2023 Instagram Q&A. Of Jackson's critics, she said, "They are ignorant," (via People). "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s*** about him."

These days, it's Brittany's friendship with Taylor Swift that is making NFL fans who just want to focus on what happens on the football field roll their eyes. And when Jackson got snubbed at a club ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Brittany suddenly didn't seem so eager to be her bro-in-law's biggest ally.