Jermaine Dupri's Ridiculous 2024 Super Bowl Outfit Didn't Stand A Chance Against Twitter
Jermaine Dupri collaborated with Usher on some of his sexiest hits, including "You Make Me Wanna..." and "Nice & Slow." Still, the outfit that the music mogul wore for his cameo during Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show was a huge miss for many viewers.
Usher packed so many memorable moments into the 15 minutes he was allowed to entertain the crowd, from his smooth moves on rollerskates to a "My Boo" duet with Alicia Keys that had some viewers at home feeling bad for her husband, Swizz Beatz. H.E.R. also set the stage ablaze by performing the "Burn" guitar solo; Will.i.am joined Usher on the stage when it was transformed into a roller rink for the "O.M.G." segment (but he skipped the skates), and Ludacris and Lil Jon helped Usher end the show on a high note with their contributions to the club staple "Yeah."
The poor guy had no clue that Beyoncé would come galloping up on her disco horse and steal his thunder by launching her country music career on his big night. Nor could Usher have known that Dupri's brief appearance as his "Confessions Part II" hypeman was going to dominate the conversation about the halftime show on social media — even going shirtless while singing "U Got It Bad" wasn't enough to distract viewers from Dupri's head-scratching style decisions.
Jermaine Dupri's outfit had fans saying O.M.G.
Jermaine Dupri seemed to be taking style notes from AC/DC's Angus Young when he wore short pants for his performance. He paired them with a matching suit jacket that featured a white lapel. However, it was his footwear that really caught people's attention. He had on a pair of black loafers and white socks that appeared adorned with ruffles at first glance. But up close, they look like scrunched-down tube socks with small pockets on the side. Still, this sartorial choice reminded many users on X, formerly known as Twitter, of that classic Mary Janes and bobby socks combo that is considered the height of Sunday school fashion. His overall look had people comparing him to several fictional characters, including Boss Baby, Mr. Magoo, Wednesday Addams, and Eddie Munster. There were also a lot of confessions from viewers who mistook Dupri for rapper CeeLo Green.
Other users got more creative when sharing what his outfit looked like to them. "Jermaine Dupri out [there] dressed like a pilgrim vacationing in Miami, mid summer," one person wrote. "Who let him go out there looking like a Victorian era schoolboy with male pattern baldness!" another comedian captioned a photo of Travis Kelce yelling at Andy Reid during the game. Kelce is actually really into fashion, so it would be interesting to hear his thoughts about Dupri's odd-fitting 'fit.