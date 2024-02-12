Jermaine Dupri's Ridiculous 2024 Super Bowl Outfit Didn't Stand A Chance Against Twitter

Jermaine Dupri collaborated with Usher on some of his sexiest hits, including "You Make Me Wanna..." and "Nice & Slow." Still, the outfit that the music mogul wore for his cameo during Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show was a huge miss for many viewers.

Usher packed so many memorable moments into the 15 minutes he was allowed to entertain the crowd, from his smooth moves on rollerskates to a "My Boo" duet with Alicia Keys that had some viewers at home feeling bad for her husband, Swizz Beatz. H.E.R. also set the stage ablaze by performing the "Burn" guitar solo; Will.i.am joined Usher on the stage when it was transformed into a roller rink for the "O.M.G." segment (but he skipped the skates), and Ludacris and Lil Jon helped Usher end the show on a high note with their contributions to the club staple "Yeah."

The poor guy had no clue that Beyoncé would come galloping up on her disco horse and steal his thunder by launching her country music career on his big night. Nor could Usher have known that Dupri's brief appearance as his "Confessions Part II" hypeman was going to dominate the conversation about the halftime show on social media — even going shirtless while singing "U Got It Bad" wasn't enough to distract viewers from Dupri's head-scratching style decisions.