The Real Meaning Behind 16 Carriages By Beyonce
Beyoncé's surprise music announcement was the cherry on top of the Super Bowl LVIII excitement. That's right, Taylor and Travis' post-game kiss wasn't the only thing fans were talking about. Following her internet-breaking Super Bowl commercial, in which she says, "Okay, they ready, drop the new music," Beyoncé did, sure enough, drop the new music. "TEXAS HOLD 'EM and 16 CARRIAGES out now," the star posted on Instagram, along with her X-rated single cover.
With her Western look at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé had already been dropping hints that she's entered her country music era. On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans celebrated the news revealed during the Super Bowl. Referring to her upcoming March album, "Act II," one person tweeted, "Beyoncé is REALLY doing her big one with this three act project : act i : House music act ii: Country music act iii: Rock music Reclaiming the genres that started with Black culture ... Happy Black History Month."
But how about those first two singles? "16 Carriages" is a stripped-down power ballad etched with vulnerability. As one X reaction raved, "16 CARRIAGES has such Immersive melodies weave with poignant lyrics, creating a perfect song that tugs at the heartstrings. Each verse is a journey through emotions, a masterpiece that resonates deeply. Beyoncé did that!"
Let's take a deeper look.
16 Carriages is about resilience and sacrifice
Beyoncé's "16 Carriages" – carriages filled with her fears and dreams — focuses on staying resilient and making sacrifices through tough times. The song tells the story of someone's struggles as they work relentlessly to achieve their dreams. In the second verse, Beyoncé sings, "Sixteen dollars, workin' all day/Ain't got time to waste, I got art to make/I got love to create on this holy night/They won't dim my light, all these years I fight." No matter the hardships they've endured, the narrator remains devoted to continuing along their creative path.
The track seems to pull inspiration from Beyoncé's life and career trajectory. "It's been 38 summers, and I'm not in my bed/On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band/Goin' so hard, now I miss my kids/Overworked and overwhelmed," she sings. Aside from the allusion to her touring experience, the mother of three expresses a longing to be with her children, a feeling Beyoncé is quite familiar with.
Beyoncé has opened up about the difficulties of juggling family and work before. In 2019, she told Elle, "I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging."