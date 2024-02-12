All The Signs Kate Middleton's Hush-Hush Health Recovery Is Almost Over

Fans of the British royal family were concerned by news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had undergone abdominal surgery. But thankfully, it appears the future queen is on the mend, and her convalescence is finally drawing to an end. "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," Kensington Palace announced in a statement on January 16. It said the operation had been successful and that Kate would remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," it added.

The length of the hospital stay raised questions, and rumors about the true nature of Kate's health scare abounded. People speculated she had actually had a hysterectomy. Spanish reporter Concha Calleja claimed Kate was placed in an induced coma after she took a turn for the worse post-op — gossip that was quickly shut down. "It's total nonsense," a palace insider told The Times. "No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It's fundamentally, totally made-up, and I'll use polite English here: it's absolutely not the case."

Royalists sighed in relief when Kensington Palace announced on January 29 that Kate had left the hospital and was "making good progress" at home in Windsor. And as signs emerge that Kate's hush-hush health recovery is almost over, they'll likely breathe even easier.