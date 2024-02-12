All The Signs Kate Middleton's Hush-Hush Health Recovery Is Almost Over
Fans of the British royal family were concerned by news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had undergone abdominal surgery. But thankfully, it appears the future queen is on the mend, and her convalescence is finally drawing to an end. "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," Kensington Palace announced in a statement on January 16. It said the operation had been successful and that Kate would remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," it added.
The length of the hospital stay raised questions, and rumors about the true nature of Kate's health scare abounded. People speculated she had actually had a hysterectomy. Spanish reporter Concha Calleja claimed Kate was placed in an induced coma after she took a turn for the worse post-op — gossip that was quickly shut down. "It's total nonsense," a palace insider told The Times. "No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It's fundamentally, totally made-up, and I'll use polite English here: it's absolutely not the case."
Royalists sighed in relief when Kensington Palace announced on January 29 that Kate had left the hospital and was "making good progress" at home in Windsor. And as signs emerge that Kate's hush-hush health recovery is almost over, they'll likely breathe even easier.
Kate's back with the family again
It looks like Catherine, Princess of Wales, is on the final stretch of her road to recovery. Kate left Windsor for the first time post-surgery on February 8. She headed to Sandringham in Norfolk to join William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at their country home, Anmer Hall. "Catherine is recovering well," a source told the Daily Mail. "She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."
Another sign that Kate is firmly on the mend was William, Prince of Wales' return to royal duties. He postponed his engagements to be by Kate's side during her illness. However, William was back at work on February 7 to present medals to those named in the New Year Honors List, which celebrates outstanding public service. And William was a consummate pro. "It is a difficult time for him, but it wasn't spoken about. With all the royals, it is stiff upper lip and duty as normal, isn't it?" an honoree told People.
It's been a tough time for William. In addition to Kate's surgery, he's been dealing with the shock of his father, King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. However, William's been taking it all in his stride. "He is coping remarkably well considering his wife had surgery, and he only found out his father's news recently," a friend of the couple said.
Kate recovers in the nick of time
Catherine, Princess of Wales' health recovery couldn't come at a better time. Fans of the royal family are still reeling from the announcement of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, and the future of the British monarchy has been thrown into question. Things were already looking grim for The Firm before Kate and Charles' double medical woes. Al Jazeera is among the media masses questioning the future of the sovereignty. "Britain's monarchy is dying, and no PR can save it," the news site opined in September 2023.
A recent YouGov poll shows that the majority of older Brits are in favor of the monarchy continuing, with 80% of over-65s giving two thumbs up. Still, it's a different story amongst 18-24 year olds. Painting a grim picture of the royals' future, only 37% are royalists.
The masses on X, formerly known as Twitter, have rallied around Kate, though, showing their joy at signs of her recovery. "She's an icon," one fan opined. "Our beautiful princess," gushed another. Still, there are the detractors and conspiracists. "Where is Kate Middleton? Is she in a coma? Is she alive? Don't think the King disclosed his medical for nothing! There is a major cover-up going down in the Royal Family! ... They are not being transparent! What kind of cancer?" a hater posted.