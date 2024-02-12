PR Expert Tells Us King Charles Broke His Silence On Cancer To Slow Speculation

Hear ye, hear ye! King Charles has broken his silence after his cancer diagnosis became public. While this is good news, a PR expert says Charles might be doing so to slow down speculation.

In early February 2024, Buckingham Palace broke the news that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. They said, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." Officials revealed that King Charles would take a step back from "public-facing duties" while taking on treatments for his diagnosis. Although they did not reveal what type of cancer the monarch is facing, they hoped that his announcement would "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Royal officials may have been trying to stop speculation, but the internet quickly began discussing how bad Charles' diagnosis could be and what that would mean for the future of Great Britain. Amid all this conversation, Charles was spotted with Queen Camilla attending church less than a week after his health condition was revealed, according to HuffPost. Not only has he been seen publicly, but Charles has also spoken out about his diagnosis. However, PR expert and president of Gillott Communications Eden Gillott seems to think Charles' statement may be a strategic way to stop all the speculation surrounding his health.