Katy Perry's Reason For Leaving American Idol Is Oddly Cryptic

After seven long seasons of fulfilling aspiring singers' dreams on "American Idol," Katy Perry is finally retiring from her judge's seat, sending the rumor mill into overdrive. The "Teenage Dream" crooner dished her imminent departure in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" but let's just say she left more questions than answers. Is she eyeing a different TV gig? Will she focus on parenting her dear Daisy? Or, after years of not making any music, is she finally treating fans to fresh tunes?

Perry announced the shocking news on the show by prefacing that she's going to be headlining a music festival in Brazil. "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," she told Kimmel. "I think this will probably be my last season for 'Idol.'" She even mentioned that her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, are still in the dark about her exit. "Well, they'll find out tonight!" she said.

To be clear, it's not like Perry has grown tired of her judging duties. It looks like she's simply looking to explore more projects, although she's keeping the details under wraps. KP6, perhaps? "I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with the heart of America," she said before hinting that she may or may not make a big musical comeback. "But I need to feel that pulse to my own beat," she added with a wink.