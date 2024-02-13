Alicia Keys' Husband Makes His Thoughts On Her Flirty Usher Duet Crystal Clear

Usher's Super Bowl performance was a roaring success — even though Justin Bieber didn't take the stage — but the highlight of the performance was the scorching chemistry between him and Alicia Keys as they performed 2004's "My Boo." From Usher seductively dancing around Keys to him slyly caressing her curves, the musical duo may have actually looked a little too comfortable at times. Usher even stood behind Keys and embraced her in a tight hug as she smiled on. And while the up close and personal nature of the performance matched the song's original music video — which actually saw them playing lovestruck exes — the internet was quick to highlight the fact that Keys is married to producer Swizz Beats.

The general consensus among the wave of jokes and memes was that the producer was probably not happy with the pair's flirtatious antics. However, Swizz Beatz soon entered the chat, throwing water on the fans for their overreaction. "Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!" wrote the producer about the performance on Instagram, going on to praise the couture and stage presence of both performers. "Y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ... Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic ... We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history."

Swizz Beatz even included a photo of Usher and Keys' embrace within his slideshow, further proving that he was unbothered. One husband's reaction isn't enough to quiet the internet, however.