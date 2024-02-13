Alicia Keys' Husband Makes His Thoughts On Her Flirty Usher Duet Crystal Clear
Usher's Super Bowl performance was a roaring success — even though Justin Bieber didn't take the stage — but the highlight of the performance was the scorching chemistry between him and Alicia Keys as they performed 2004's "My Boo." From Usher seductively dancing around Keys to him slyly caressing her curves, the musical duo may have actually looked a little too comfortable at times. Usher even stood behind Keys and embraced her in a tight hug as she smiled on. And while the up close and personal nature of the performance matched the song's original music video — which actually saw them playing lovestruck exes — the internet was quick to highlight the fact that Keys is married to producer Swizz Beats.
The general consensus among the wave of jokes and memes was that the producer was probably not happy with the pair's flirtatious antics. However, Swizz Beatz soon entered the chat, throwing water on the fans for their overreaction. "Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!" wrote the producer about the performance on Instagram, going on to praise the couture and stage presence of both performers. "Y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ... Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic ... We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history."
Swizz Beatz even included a photo of Usher and Keys' embrace within his slideshow, further proving that he was unbothered. One husband's reaction isn't enough to quiet the internet, however.
Celebs react to Usher and Alicia's chemistry
The social media chatter about Usher and Alicia Keys' Super Bowl chemistry has survived well into the new week. And while Swizz Beatz may have said his peace about the ordeal, social media still isn't over the sensual performance. However, it's not just fans who can't let things go; other celebrities are also struggling to move on. Rapper Boosie BadAzz, for example, demanded that Usher apologize to Swizz Beatz after the performance. "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO‼️ U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS ... SHE MARRIED MY N**** I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED," he posted to Instagram (via XXL Magazine). However, he wasn't the only rapper to come forward with criticism.
Rappers Mase and Cam'Ron also had some choice words for Usher during an episode of their "It Is What It Is" podcast. "Alicia Keys, she did her thing too, I don't know how Swizz feels about that hug at the last part, but it was a great performance," said Mase. "I wasn't going to bring that up, [Usher's] aggressive with people's females," replied Cam'Ron. Mase then reiterated the fact that Keys was Swizz Beatz's wife.
Later, Cam'Ron pondered whether or not Keys pushing Usher in the chest during the performance was scripted, or if it was her way of gently telling him he was getting too close. "It's like he's dancing, but once it gets to the sensual part, he just goes real aggressive with a n**** wife," he added.
Did Ushers' wife comment on his Super Bowl performance?
As the conversation surrounding Usher's Super Bowl performance with Alicia Keys has shifted to the reactions of their respective partners, it seems that Usher's significant other, Jennifer Goicoechea, has been largely cast aside. Well, she's actually Usher's brand new wife, according to People, who reported that the pair — who already have two children together — legally wed on Super Bowl Sunday, which took place February 11, 2024. "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," the couple's rep shared with the outlet.
Given the newness of the couple's marriage, it would make sense for Goicoechea to be a little annoyed that Usher's onstage closeness with Keys was causing so much conversation. But if she was upset, she didn't share that with fans. In fact, her Instagram grid doesn't contain any posts referencing the Super Bowl at all. The newlywed's last post — where she promoted her daughter's appearance in Usher's new music video — arrived on February 3, 2024. "My Threenager made her first acting debut in her Daddy's New single "Ruin" ... Sovereign ... Mommy couldn't be prouder," posted Goicoechea. Perhaps she's waiting to receive the final edits on their wedding photos before updating her account.