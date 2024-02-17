Why Fans Think Julianne Hough Has Had Plastic Surgery
Julianne Hough has often been praised for her beauty and mega-toned body, but for all the love she gets, she's also had to face her share of criticism over her looks. Hough hasn't been shy to show fans what she looks like without makeup, even telling PopSugar in 2016 that getting older meant embracing a more natural appearance. "I used to wear a lot of makeup and bake and contour, with full glam, but my whole thing now is less is more," she mused. The less you have, the more you can see your actual skin, and I really love that." She's also shared that her secret to looking flawless and ageless is a holistic beauty approach with a singular focus. "Skin is my go-to for everything," she told Bustle in 2022. "Whether that's hydrating with water, what I'm putting in my body, what I'm putting on my body — it's all the same for me."
And yet, some folks think there's a lot more to it. Specifically, they believe she's gotten surgical help to look as good as she does. In recent years, a growing number of people have been speculating about all the various work they believe Hough has had done on her face, including lip injections and Botox. Interestingly, the pro dancer has never addressed the rumors herself, which hasn't stopped them from spreading. Here's why fans think Julianne Hough has had plastic surgery.
Fans began speculating about Julianne Hough's evolution in 2021
It all started with a selfie. Julianne Hough took to Instagram in March 2021 to wish her followers a happy Monday and put some gratitude out into the world, writing, "I'm grateful for my health: My physical, mental, emotional and energetic health." Ironically, what was meant to be an uplifting, positive post quickly turned negative as followers took to the comments to inundate Hough with criticism about her appearance. Commenters claimed she no longer looked like herself and speculated she had cosmetic work done. "What have you done? You were perfect before with very sweet delicate facial features," wrote one user, while another commented, "I would never have guessed this was Julianne Hough."
The "Rock of Ages" star again sparked speculation about plastic surgery in April 2022 with another photo posted to Instagram. "Doesn't even look like the same woman," wrote one user while another asked, "Who is this?" Yet another pleaded, "Please ladies, stop ruining your natural beauty!!!"
Interestingly, some supporters simply chalked up the transformation to makeup. "Lips look plumped because of lip liner outside the lips," noted one supporter.
Sources claimed she had a number of procedures done
Julianne Hough filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich in November 2020 after almost three years of marriage. According to insider sources, they were simply butting heads too much, and indeed, Hough appeared to really come into her own following the split. In rediscovering herself, the "DWTS" pro moved to New York City, made her Broadway debut in "POTUS," and got a major post-split glow-up.
Her makeover included ditching her signature blonde bob for waist-length light brown locks and, according to insiders, a few injections. It all started in March 2021 when the dancer posted a selfie to Instagram in which she appeared to have fuller lips and rounder cheeks than in the past. Speculation about cosmetic procedures quickly dominated the comments section and, adding fuel to the fire, was a source telling OK! that family and friends were worried Hough was taking her transformation too far. "Between the hair extensions, spray tan and fuller lips, Julianne hardly looks like her old self," they told the mag. They speculated that she had received lip fillers in both her upper and lower lip and alleged that those closest to Hough weren't loving the new look. "She's obviously having fun experimenting and trying things out, still, to many of her loved ones, it feels like she's gone totally overboard," they claimed.
People mistook her for Sofia Vergara
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich finalized their divorce in 2022 (two years after filing) and she was ready to move on. Speaking with Page Six in 2023, the "DWTS" co-host mused, "I'm ready for friends and travel, and I guess that is a 'hot girl summer.'" Indeed, she had just come back from a vacay in Indonesia with bestie Nina Dobrev, who also happens to be her business partner. The pair co-own Fresh Vine Wine, and Hough took a break from her relaxation to help promote the brand with a fun photoshoot at Pavilions supermarket in Burbank, California. The cheerful snaps were turned into a four-image carousel posted to Instagram in April 2023, which Hough captioned, "Thank you Paula and Gerald for being so lovely and letting me come in and geek out and take all the 'try to act candid' photos I could before I had to head out!"
Again, her innocent post was bombarded with plastic surgery rumors. Hough was accused of using botox, lip fillers, and cheek fillers, and some even confused her for another famous beauty. "Sophia [sic] Vergara is that you??" asked one follower, as another agreed, "I thought it was Sofia Vergara in the 2nd photo." It actually wasn't the first time the comparison was made. Back in 2021 a follower mused on another post (via Hello!), "I thought it was Sofia Vergara when I first scrolled to this pic, then did a double take when I saw it was Julianne."
Fans thought Julianne Hough was 'unrecognizable' in 2023
Julianne Hough had plenty to celebrate in 2023 when she was named co-host of "Dancing With the Stars" that March. She soon took to Instagram to thank her supporters and reflect on her journey with the show, which started in 2006 when she was a company dancer on the first "DWTS" live tour. As she recalled in the throwback video, she worked her way up to pro, then judge, and finally co-host. While many took to the comments section to show their love and support — "Yes!!!!! I can actually return to watching DWTS now!" wrote one fan — others again honed in on Hough's looks. "I miss your old face," wrote one critic.
Days later, she posted a snap to Instagram with darker hair and what folks thought were different lips, cheeks, and chin. "I saw her on the DWTS Final last night and had NO IDEA who she was??" wrote one hater. "Her cosmetic surgery has made her totally unrecognizable and not in a good way!!" Another speculated, "I think you even changed your jawline!" while yet another criticized, "If someone randomly just showed me this photo and said, 'Who do you think this is?' For a million dollars I would have had no idea."