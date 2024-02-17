Why Fans Think Julianne Hough Has Had Plastic Surgery

Julianne Hough has often been praised for her beauty and mega-toned body, but for all the love she gets, she's also had to face her share of criticism over her looks. Hough hasn't been shy to show fans what she looks like without makeup, even telling PopSugar in 2016 that getting older meant embracing a more natural appearance. "I used to wear a lot of makeup and bake and contour, with full glam, but my whole thing now is less is more," she mused. The less you have, the more you can see your actual skin, and I really love that." She's also shared that her secret to looking flawless and ageless is a holistic beauty approach with a singular focus. "Skin is my go-to for everything," she told Bustle in 2022. "Whether that's hydrating with water, what I'm putting in my body, what I'm putting on my body — it's all the same for me."

And yet, some folks think there's a lot more to it. Specifically, they believe she's gotten surgical help to look as good as she does. In recent years, a growing number of people have been speculating about all the various work they believe Hough has had done on her face, including lip injections and Botox. Interestingly, the pro dancer has never addressed the rumors herself, which hasn't stopped them from spreading. Here's why fans think Julianne Hough has had plastic surgery.