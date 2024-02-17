Media Moments Matt Rife Can Never Erase

Matt Rife: either you love him or you hate him. While the edgy comedian has been in the comedy circuit for almost a decade, he gained major popularity in 2022 when one of his sets went viral on TikTok (the clip garnered over 5.5 million likes and 27,0000 comments). Rife, who is known for his fun crowd work, can be seen talking to a woman about her recent breakup with an Emergency Room worker who allegedly "did nothing with his life." Rife quips, "You broke up with a hero?!" From that point forward, he captured the hearts of women everywhere with his avant-garde humor and chiseled jawline, and his phone began to ring off the hook with work. Jimmy Fallon featured the comedian on his late-night talk show where he explained that if it wasn't for TikTok, he may have given up on comedy altogether. "I had been doing comedy for 11 years as of last year, 10 of it in LA. It beats you down hearing so much rejection. I couldn't get a special anywhere. I couldn't get on a TV show anywhere. All of these things just weren't adding up, and after a certain point you go, am I delusional? Maybe I'm not funny. Maybe I'm not supposed to do this. Then one random video changed everything," he told Fallon.

Rife's first Netflix special, "Matt Rife: Natural Section," debuted in November of 2023, and no one could have predicted the backlash he was about to face.