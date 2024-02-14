How Tall Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce? The Footballer Towers Over The Popstar

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's careers continue to climb to new heights, which seems fitting since they are both quite tall. Swift's stature is something interviewers have noted often after speaking to her. But, while her three-time Super Bowl champ boyfriend towers over her, his height isn't considered nearly as remarkable.

In 2008, Entertainment Weekly reported that Swift's height was 5-foot-11 and suggested it made her an outsider at school when she was younger. Rolling Stone likened her to Big Bird in 2012, and in 2015, British Vogue described her as "freakishly tall" in the high heels she was wearing when she showed up for her interview. Swift's song "Begin Again" references a lover having an issue with those extra inches added by her collection of designer footwear. "He didn't like it when I wore high heels / But I do," she sings. However, it's highly unlikely that standing next to Swift when she's wearing high heels would ever make Kelce feel insecure, as the Kansas City Chiefs website lists the tight end's height as 6-foot-5. Of course, NFL players are expected to be fairly large dudes, so the "New Heights" host doesn't have to regularly field questions from sports journalists about whether his size ever made him feel awkward.

But Kelce and Swift's height discrepancy is large enough that it served as the basis for a TikTok conspiracy theory about whether Swift really is as tall as she says.