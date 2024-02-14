How Tall Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce? The Footballer Towers Over The Popstar
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's careers continue to climb to new heights, which seems fitting since they are both quite tall. Swift's stature is something interviewers have noted often after speaking to her. But, while her three-time Super Bowl champ boyfriend towers over her, his height isn't considered nearly as remarkable.
In 2008, Entertainment Weekly reported that Swift's height was 5-foot-11 and suggested it made her an outsider at school when she was younger. Rolling Stone likened her to Big Bird in 2012, and in 2015, British Vogue described her as "freakishly tall" in the high heels she was wearing when she showed up for her interview. Swift's song "Begin Again" references a lover having an issue with those extra inches added by her collection of designer footwear. "He didn't like it when I wore high heels / But I do," she sings. However, it's highly unlikely that standing next to Swift when she's wearing high heels would ever make Kelce feel insecure, as the Kansas City Chiefs website lists the tight end's height as 6-foot-5. Of course, NFL players are expected to be fairly large dudes, so the "New Heights" host doesn't have to regularly field questions from sports journalists about whether his size ever made him feel awkward.
But Kelce and Swift's height discrepancy is large enough that it served as the basis for a TikTok conspiracy theory about whether Swift really is as tall as she says.
What Taylor Swift said about her height
TikToker @thejackieaccount used photos of Taylor Swift alongside Travis Kelce, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss to make the case that Swift is actually 5-foot-8. But in response to the video, some commenters argued that the math used to reach this conclusion was wrong because five inches was subtracted from Swift's height due to the singer wearing five-inch heels in one photo. However, five-inch heels don't actually add a full five inches to the wearer's height. Each photo's angle and the positioning of their subjects also made it difficult to determine the actual height differences of the celebs pictured.
Whether Swift is actually 5-foot-11 or not, we do know her height used to make her feel insecure. "I didn't like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me," she told Girl's Life. But long before she began dating a tall football player, she learned to embrace her height. "When I can put on a pair of four-inch heels and walk into a room and be taller than everybody else, now I look at it as a good thing," she said. It also made it possible for her to look like she belonged on the runway when she performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and now that she counts so many models as friends, she doesn't always have to look down when gabbing with her gal pals.