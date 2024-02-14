This Taylor Swift-Kanye West Super Bowl Rumor Has Us Cheering From The Sidelines
It's been rumored that Taylor Swift barred her long-running feud partner, Kanye "Ye" West, from sitting near her at the Super Bowl, and honestly, we can see the vision.
To catch you up to speed, Ye's 2024 Super Bowl was a total bust, and it wasn't necessarily because of Swift. Prior to the big game, fans worried that Ye's Super Bowl ad wouldn't be allowed on-air, thanks in part to its risqué video treatment. However, Ye's real issues apparently happened inside Allegiant Stadium after Swift took issue with him claiming a booth near hers. This very juicy information came from former NFL star Brandon Marshall, who spilled the beans during an episode of his "Paper Routes" podcast.
"Kanye West pulls up to Vegas, Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry's booth," said Marshall, before clarifying that he meant "Taylor Swift's booth." According to Marshall, Ye was hoping to photobomb Swift every time she was featured on TV, but was blocked once Swift "got pissed off and made a call or two," leading him to be barred from the stadium. As TMZ noted, Ye should have totally been allowed to enjoy the game like all the other Super Bowl ticket holders. But if his sole intent was to get under Swift's skin, you cannot blame her for playing chess in the matter. However, if this totally bonkers situation really happened, it could very well be more nuanced than Marshall's recollection. Fortunately, everything is usually revealed in time.
Kanye and Taylor have a lot of bad blood
Even if Brandon Marshall's version of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Super Bowl interaction didn't pan out exactly as he initially described, Ye and Swift have never been in less danger of letting bygones be bygone than this moment Although Ye and Swift attempted to mend fences after their infamous 2009 MTV VMAs encounter, all of that healing went out of the window in 2016 as Swift claimed Ye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian blindsided her by calling her a "b***h" in his song "Famous." Unfortunately, Swift was still harboring resentment about the ordeal in November 2023, as she compared the fallout of the feud to a "career death" to Time.
Ye launched another jab at Swift right before the Super Bowl when he name-dropped her in his new song with Ty Dolla Sign called "Carnival." While Ye didn't directly insult Swift on the track, he name-dropped her at the end of a rather explicit and unflattering verse. "Why she say she sucked my d*** / Then she say she ain't sucked my d*** / She gon' take it up the a** like a ventriloquist / I made six Taylor Swift since I had the Rollie on the wrist," Ye raps. Fans also took issue with the fact that Ye mentioned Swift in a song that also made referenced to many controversial figures, including Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Elon Musk, and Diddy.
What fans think of the rumor
There's nothing social media loves more than the never-ending back and forth between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Over the years, both artists have emerged as the temporary victor within the feud. But fans are easily swayed. Between criticisms about Ye's ego and Swift's history of holding onto grudges, both artists have also suffered at the hands of their long-running drama. As far as their latest drama, well, it seems most fans, as usual, are split on the issue. While many support Swift theoretically throwing her NFL influence around, there are just as many who think Swift may have gone a tad too far.
However, it seems most fans aren't exactly buying into this very salacious rumor. For example many users on X, formerly known as Twitter, are calling foul on the rumor. "I don't believe this," tweeted one fan. "Sounds a little sus," tweeted another. Users on Reddit appear to be just as skeptical, with one user commenting, "This is just an advertising scheme for dude's podcast." Another Reddit user commented, "I feel like this isn't even remotely close to being true. But the off chance it is, when do we start legitimately worrying about his obsession with this woman?"
Overall, it seems that fans aren't buying into the rumor, and Ye's rep said the same thing, telling TMZ the rumor is "completely fabricated" and "not true."