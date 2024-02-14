This Taylor Swift-Kanye West Super Bowl Rumor Has Us Cheering From The Sidelines

It's been rumored that Taylor Swift barred her long-running feud partner, Kanye "Ye" West, from sitting near her at the Super Bowl, and honestly, we can see the vision.

To catch you up to speed, Ye's 2024 Super Bowl was a total bust, and it wasn't necessarily because of Swift. Prior to the big game, fans worried that Ye's Super Bowl ad wouldn't be allowed on-air, thanks in part to its risqué video treatment. However, Ye's real issues apparently happened inside Allegiant Stadium after Swift took issue with him claiming a booth near hers. This very juicy information came from former NFL star Brandon Marshall, who spilled the beans during an episode of his "Paper Routes" podcast.

"Kanye West pulls up to Vegas, Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry's booth," said Marshall, before clarifying that he meant "Taylor Swift's booth." According to Marshall, Ye was hoping to photobomb Swift every time she was featured on TV, but was blocked once Swift "got pissed off and made a call or two," leading him to be barred from the stadium. As TMZ noted, Ye should have totally been allowed to enjoy the game like all the other Super Bowl ticket holders. But if his sole intent was to get under Swift's skin, you cannot blame her for playing chess in the matter. However, if this totally bonkers situation really happened, it could very well be more nuanced than Marshall's recollection. Fortunately, everything is usually revealed in time.