Here's What Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Blackstock Is Doing Today

Reba McEntire is a country music icon, but at home, she's just a proud mama. In February 1990, she and her then-husband, Narvel Blackstock, welcomed their first and only child, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, and he stole her heart. "Shelby is a gift from God to me," she told People. Indeed, despite already being a superstar, the singer was devoted to raising her son right and did everything she could to be present. "I took him on the road with me [and] when I couldn't, I would fly home after a concert, get him up in the morning, take him to school, and pick him up," she recalled. "We'd play until I had to fly out again for a concert that night."

Decades later, McEntire still cherishes the time they spend together, and she couldn't be prouder — even if she did have reservations about his chosen career. Shelby had just started at the University of Arizona in 2010 when he decided to drop out and pursue professional race car driving. When he told his mom, she was not having it. "I bribed him and said if he finished that year in college his dad and I would send him to racing school in Phoenix," McEntire told People. They both upheld their end of the bargain and soon, Shelby was off to Bondurant Racing School. He kicked off his racing career that very year and hasn't hit the brakes since, all while chasing other dreams. Here's what McEntire's son is up to today.