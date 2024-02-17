Strange Things About Robert De Niro And Tiffany Chen's Relationship

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, are a couple that seems to fascinate the public. That could be, in part, because the couple became parents in April 2023 — making De Niro a new dad again just ahead of his 80th birthday. In talking about parenting at a more advanced age with The Guardian, De Niro admitted that Chen does a lot of the work. "It doesn't get easier," he told the outlet of parenting. "It is what it is. It's okay. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

De Niro and Chen met on the set of "The Intern" in 2015. It is rumored that the two began dating not long after and were together before De Niro officially divorced his then-wife Grace Hightower. That start to their relationship may not be that odd, though their status as pet parents is bizarre. Upon taking the stand in November 2023 in a counter lawsuit against De Niro's former personal assistant, Chen said they share 15 dogs in their home, per Business Insider. Although owning over a dozen dogs is already strange enough, there are more interesting things about De Niro and Chen's life together.