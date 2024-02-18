Inside Miley Cyrus' Years-Long Sobriety Journey

It's wild to think that the same popstar who once smoked a joint while accepting an award at the 2013 MTV EMA awards is now sober, but that's where 2024 has brought us. As she first announced in 2020, Miley Cyrus has officially hung up her pasties and foam fingers of yesteryear, thrown out her bongs, and embraced a clean and sober lifestyle. The "Malibu" singer first spoke with Variety about her journey to sobriety, explaining that it was unintentional (at first).

"At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery," she said, referencing the 2019 operation she underwent to correct her swollen vocal cords. However, the initial sobriety prompted Cyrus to explore her own feelings around trauma and abandonment. "My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable," she explained, adding that she did some digging into her family's history and uncovered their longstanding struggles with addiction and mental health. "By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly," Cyrus added.

While the pop star seemed to be sober and happy at the time — even expressing that she loved waking up and not feeling "groggy" — sobriety journeys are rarely linear. Since 2020, Cyrus has "fallen off the wagon," gotten sober again, and clarified that her own sober journey shouldn't dictate other people's relationships with alcohol and recreational drugs.