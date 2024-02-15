Oncologist Tells Us Likely Reason King Charles' Cancer Is Getting Treated Quickly

In early February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. However, details surrounding the king's cancer, including type and prognosis, were not made available. What the public does know is that the monarch's cancer was detected after he was treated for an enlarged prostate — but he does not have prostate cancer. We also know that Charles began treatment straight away. In its statement, the palace said that Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Nicki Swift caught up with hematologist and medical oncologist Chadi Nabhan M.D., MBA, host of the podcast "Healthcare Unfiltered" and author of the Johns Hopkins University Press books "Toxic Exposure" and the forthcoming "The Cancer Journey," to get some insight on what might be going on with the king. "The first possibility is that while he was undergoing the prostate procedure, he underwent other types of tests, and these tests detected some form of cancer elsewhere in the body," Dr. Nabhan explained, cautioning that the "possibilities are endless" when it comes to what is ailing the 75-year-old Charles.

Dr. Nabhan suggests that bladder or kidney cancer may have been detected, as doctors may have focused on the genitourinary system, but admitted that it's hard to say what type of cancer Charles has for certain, since cancer can occur "in any organ of the body."

We also asked Dr. Nabhan his opinion on how quickly Charles began treatment — and whether that suggests something more serious.