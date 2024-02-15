Travis Kelce Is Losing Fans' Favor Fast After These Stunts

Now that the excitement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NFL season takeover has died down, the honeymoon period might be over for some Traylor fans. In fact, the tide was already turning against Kelce while the tight end was busy helping the Kansas City Chiefs secure their Super Bowl LVIII victory.

Swift and Kelce's romance was so captivating at first because it came out of left field. He caught footballs; she penned poetry. He won Super Bowls; she collected Grammys. The couple caused consternation among some football fans (and some members of the political right), but many social media users couldn't get enough of them. A viral thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, breaks down how their romance was seemingly preordained by Swift in the lyrics of her songs. One example relevant to the Super Bowl is the "Willow" line, "As if you were a mythical thing, like you were a trophy or a champion ring." And how can you not help but be happy for Swift when you see that video (via Taylor Swift Updates on X) of her gushing over Kelce serenading her with her song "You Belong With Me" at a Super Bowl afterparty? In it, she tells a group of friends, "That was the most romantic thing that's ever happened to me."

But nobody is perfect. Kelce does have a shady side, and in some Swifties' eyes, he has rapidly racked up a few more strikes against him.