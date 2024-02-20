Are Jason Kelce And His Wife Kylie As Happy As They Seem? Our Experts Respond

Although Travis Kelce has captured the hearts of football fans for his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, he isn't the only attention-grabbing Kelce in the NFL. Travis' older brother Jason Kelce signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, and despite teasing a looming retirement after serving as co-captain for five years, kept going in the wake of the Eagles' February 2023 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A year later, Jason was high on emotion when his team was eliminated from the playoffs by a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amid retirement rumors which he addressed on the "New Heights" podcast, Jason wowed football fans when he went topless while celebrating a touchdown by Travis at a Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game.

Off the field, his relationship with his wife, Kylie McDevitt is also in the spotlight. Jason and McDevitt met on Tinder and tied the knot in 2018. Three kids later, the pair are a fan favorite, going by their millions of social media followers. Are they as adorable as they seem, or is there more than meets the eye? With the help of Nicole Moore, Body Language Expert & Celebrity Love Advisor, Nicki Swift unpacks what Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt's mannerisms tell us about their relationship.