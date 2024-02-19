Why Kelly Osbourne's Red Carpet Debut With Sid Wilson Was So Odd

Red-carpet official! Two years after confirming their relationship on Instagram, Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, finally made their big debut as a couple at the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on February 4. The "One Word" singer and the Slipknot rocker — who quietly welcomed a son together in 2022 — cozied up to one another in front of the cameras while matching in their coordinating looks. Osbourne looked oh-so-stunning in her black corset gown by designer Christian Siriano, which she wore with purple hair and a radio-like purse, while Wilson rocked a two-piece pinstripe suit over a white shirt and a printed scarf on top for a pop of color. He then finished off the look with a head accessory resembling a gas mask.

Speaking to People during the event, Osbourne said it was their first time going out as a couple since becoming parents. "This is our very, very first red-carpet appearance together, and I was really nervous about it this morning," she admitted. She then talked about Wilson, who was nominated for best metal performance for the song "Hive Mind" by Slipknot. "I feel incredible," Osbourne said. "This is such a special night because my Bubba is nominated, and I hope he wins."

Continuing to gush about her boyfriend, Osbourne admitted that he can be a little eccentric. "I will say that he's f****** nuts," she said with a laugh. "He just is ... He's nuts." For his part, Wilson seemed ... well, guilty as charged. After all, who shows up to the Grammys wearing such a creepy mask?