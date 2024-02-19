Why Kelly Osbourne's Red Carpet Debut With Sid Wilson Was So Odd
Red-carpet official! Two years after confirming their relationship on Instagram, Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, finally made their big debut as a couple at the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on February 4. The "One Word" singer and the Slipknot rocker — who quietly welcomed a son together in 2022 — cozied up to one another in front of the cameras while matching in their coordinating looks. Osbourne looked oh-so-stunning in her black corset gown by designer Christian Siriano, which she wore with purple hair and a radio-like purse, while Wilson rocked a two-piece pinstripe suit over a white shirt and a printed scarf on top for a pop of color. He then finished off the look with a head accessory resembling a gas mask.
Speaking to People during the event, Osbourne said it was their first time going out as a couple since becoming parents. "This is our very, very first red-carpet appearance together, and I was really nervous about it this morning," she admitted. She then talked about Wilson, who was nominated for best metal performance for the song "Hive Mind" by Slipknot. "I feel incredible," Osbourne said. "This is such a special night because my Bubba is nominated, and I hope he wins."
Continuing to gush about her boyfriend, Osbourne admitted that he can be a little eccentric. "I will say that he's f****** nuts," she said with a laugh. "He just is ... He's nuts." For his part, Wilson seemed ... well, guilty as charged. After all, who shows up to the Grammys wearing such a creepy mask?
Why was Sid Wilson wearing a gas mask?
Plenty of people were left confused after Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend, Sid Wilson, showed up on the 2024 Grammys red carpet wearing a terrifying gas mask. (After all, Halloween several months away ... and couldn't he have at least settled for, say, a hat? But to each their own.) On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans shared their honest opinions on the strange fashion choice, with some criticizing the Slipknot turntablist, while others were amused. "tf sid wilson doin man," one user said. "Better if he didn't go. Disgusting," added another. A third commenter said, "Sid Wilson's mask for the Grammy's is f****** sick."
But what's the deal with the mask? Well, you'd be forgiven for not knowing, but the look is actually a signature for Wilson and his band Slipknot. The group has gained widespread notoriety among music fans for wearing all kinds of weird masks – from Shawn Crahan's infamous clown mask to Joey Jordison's Kabuki mask – during live performances, music videos, and promo shoots. "[The masks were] a way for us to kind of wear the music on us physically ... and create something that was striking," Slipknot's lead singer, Corey Taylor, explained on "Q's Tom Power" regarding their distinct style (via CBC). "It was about being intimidating, obviously, but it was also much more of a creative thing."
He added, "[It was] never really about being scary ... We just wanted to go out and we just wanted it to be, you know, the wildest thing anybody's ever seen."
Fans also bashed Kelly's look
Unfortunately, it's not just Sid Wilson who earned some nasty comments on social media regarding his baffling look at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Kelly Osbourne — who is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne — also caught a lot of heat for debuting her dramatic weight loss, with critics accusing her of taking the controversial drug Ozempic. "Kelly looks so different now," one user noted on X. Meanwhile, others accused the singer of getting plastic surgery. "The amount of plastic surgery she's had is absolutely ridiculous. She could tour with the band at this point," wrote one critic. "A few more surgeries and she'll be a whole different person," added another.
But it's not like the hate is anything new. For years, Kelly has fielded allegations that she's had some work done on her face to change her appearance. "I've done Botox, that's it," she told The Daily Mail in 2023. "It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight ... It's just the shape of my face."
On the February 6, 2024 episode of "The Osbourne Podcast" with Ozzy and Sharon, Kelly once again shut down the rumors. "I was reading comments about you yesterday. Actually, Kelly has not had any plastic surgery," stressed her mother. "I know!" Kelly replied. "Why am I not allowed to just look good?" You tell 'em, Kelly!