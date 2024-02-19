We Can't Get Over Mason Disick's Height Transformation
Mason Disick has grown so much since Kourtney Kardashian dragged all 19.5 inches of his body out of her birth canal. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" had been airing on E! for two years when Mason was born in December 2009, so E! News naturally broke the announcement of his arrival. He was only an hour old when Kardashian fans learned his measurements, weight, and that he shared his middle name, Dash, with the Kardashians' now-defunct clothing boutique.
Mason's birth was one of the most memorable moments of the early KUWTK era. When his mom spoke to Us Weekly about her decision to pull him out herself, she said, "I had no idea I was going to do that." Mason joined his mom and his dad, Scott Disick, on their multiple reality series, allowing fans to watch him grow up as the Kardashians became a TV mainstay. But as he got older, Mason began appearing less frequently on the shows and his parents' social media accounts. Of his aversion to the latter, his mom said on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, "He doesn't want any part of it. ... He's not on social media. He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids." However, Mason's family members still post a handful of Instagram photos of him each year. In them, we can see that he's not just keeping up with the Kardashians when it comes to his height — he's already surpassed some of them.
Mason Disick became a big brother on his birthday
One of the few occasions Kourtney Kardashian has shared photos of Mason Disick has been on Halloween. In 2015, she posted a pic on Instagram of her, Mason, and his two younger siblings dressed like a fierce foursome of superheroes. Scott Disick didn't join the group, as he and Kourtney had split up that July.
Five-year-old Mason's head already reached his mother's chest, even though she had on a pair of heeled boots. Kourtney revealed she's just five feet tall while speaking to Us Weekly after the 2012 birth of her daughter, Penelope Disick. As for Mason's dad, Life & Style lists Scott's height as 5-foot-11.
Mason's little brother was still a baby in the Halloween photo. Reign Disick was born in 2014 on Mason's birthday, a crazy coincidence that their mom wasn't happy about. "I really tried to not have it happen, so they could each have their day, but there was no way around it," Kourtney wrote on her blog (via Us Weekly). Fans saw just how much Mason loves his baby bro in 2016 when he and Reign recreated the viral "Charlie bit my finger" video for their Aunt Khloé Kardashian. In the cute clip, Mason laughs hysterically after Reign gently bites his finger. Mason also seems to think that his sister is pretty special. In 2017, X17 Online shared a video of him telling the paparazzi, "Take a picture of Penelope!"
Mason Disick began filming confessionals
In 2016, Kourtney Kardashian told Cosmopolitan that she didn't allow Mason Disick to watch episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," so he was a bit lost when he saw a snippet of one. "He was like, 'Who is Blac Chyna? And Kiki [Kim Kardashian] showed Larsa [Pippen] her vagina!'" she recalled. But when Mason was 9, Kourtney decided that he was old enough to start filming his own "KUWTK" confessionals. Per People, he shared a sweet birthday message for his mom in his first one. Mason also revealed that he'd been taking hip-hop dance classes and had learned every dance featured in the "Fortnite" video game.
The top of Mason's head was well above his mom's chin when he began taking a more active role in his family's reality show. However, his dad still towered over him. Scott Disick described Mason as his "best friend" in a 2019 birthday tribute on Instagram, but in a "KUWTK" episode that aired the same year, Scott played the role of the strict parent. As recapped by E! News, he told Kourtney that he disagreed with her decision to let Mason go to a sleepover after he almost got into a fight with a classmate.
While Mason was learning that he can't get away with everything, he can always count on his granny to spoil him. In 2018, Hollywood Life published pictures of him rocking a $3,000 Versace puffer coat that was a birthday gift from grandma Kris Jenner.
He sprouted up some more and spilled some tea
Mason Disick got a taste of that sweet social media influencer life in January 2020 when he appeared in his first TikTok on his mom's account. Kourtney Kardashian even secured a David Dovbrik cameo, giving her son some real content creator cred. Two months later, Disick returned to social media via his own Instagram account. During an IG Live, the tween gossiped about his family, informing viewers that exes Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner hadn't gotten back together. Disick's account was quickly deleted, and his mom explained why during her own Instagram Live. "He didn't ask us. ...He's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram, I think it's 13," she said (via People). But Disick then proceeded to create a TikTok account, where he boasted during a live stream, "I went viral. I would've had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I kept it up" (via Us Weekly).
By the time he turned 12 in 2021, Mason had grown so tall that the top of his head was even with his mom's eyeline. He'd also grown more mature. After Kim Kardashian's daughter North West did her own TikTok live without parental permission, Mason sent Kim some texts offering to talk to his cousin about the pitfalls of social media. In a screenshot that Kim shared on her Instagram Story, one of the texts reads (via E! News), "I regret saying one of the things that I said."
Mason Disick's height creeped up past a Kardashian's
After his brief brush with social media stardom, Mason Disick resumed shying away from the spotlight. When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "'Til Death Do Us Part" wedding special aired, Mason didn't even appear in it. However, Hollywood Life reported that he was photographed at his mom and stepdad's 2022 wedding. Mason's fam had another reason to celebrate when he turned 13 later that year and threw a big bar mitzvah. The event was held at the Hollywood hotspot Offsunset and featured an unexpected theme: the clothing brand Chrome Hearts. This meant the decor was mostly black and silver. High Snobiety reached out to the brand and learned that it did not sponsor the bash — Mason is apparently simply a fan.
A year later, Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram pic of teen Mason posing with her, her four kids, Scott Disick, and Penelope Disick. Mason had grown taller than his aunt, whose height is 5-foot-2, according to Us Weekly. He was also starting to catch up to his dad, with the top of his head reaching Scott's nose. Some of Kim's followers expressed disbelief that the tall boy in the photo was the crying babe who was introduced to the world when Kourtney yanked him out of her yoni. "When did Mason turn 20?" one person quipped. "I remember when Mason was born & now he's like an entire grown-up," another comment read. "It's SOOOOOO good to see him."