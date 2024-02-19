We Can't Get Over Mason Disick's Height Transformation

Mason Disick has grown so much since Kourtney Kardashian dragged all 19.5 inches of his body out of her birth canal. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" had been airing on E! for two years when Mason was born in December 2009, so E! News naturally broke the announcement of his arrival. He was only an hour old when Kardashian fans learned his measurements, weight, and that he shared his middle name, Dash, with the Kardashians' now-defunct clothing boutique.

Mason's birth was one of the most memorable moments of the early KUWTK era. When his mom spoke to Us Weekly about her decision to pull him out herself, she said, "I had no idea I was going to do that." Mason joined his mom and his dad, Scott Disick, on their multiple reality series, allowing fans to watch him grow up as the Kardashians became a TV mainstay. But as he got older, Mason began appearing less frequently on the shows and his parents' social media accounts. Of his aversion to the latter, his mom said on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, "He doesn't want any part of it. ... He's not on social media. He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids." However, Mason's family members still post a handful of Instagram photos of him each year. In them, we can see that he's not just keeping up with the Kardashians when it comes to his height — he's already surpassed some of them.