The Procedure Sydney Sweeney Admits She Almost Got As Teen

Sydney Sweeney appears to be on the fast track to becoming America's ultimate sweetheart. The "Euphoria" star has been on a roll since she broke into the industry, nabbing projects left and right — from starring in big-ticket shows like "The White Lotus" and "The Handmaid's Tale," to top-billing movies like "Anyone but You" and "Madame Web." In 2023, she even earned herself a coveted spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. But being at the center of the spotlight means she's also been on the receiving end of scrutiny, with some speculating that she resorted to plastic surgery.

It's no secret that going under the knife is commonplace in Hollywood, where keeping up with appearances is pretty much a requirement. Sweeney, the face of prestigious brands like Armani Beauty and Laneige, is celebrated for her stunning looks and impressive physique, leading some to make assumptions about cosmetic procedures. Even esteemed surgeons have weighed in, suggesting she has possibly enhanced her assets. "She had a flat, straight buttock, but now Sydney has almost a perfect S curve," Dr. Ramtin Kassir told Life & Style. "She could've either had an excellent Brazilian butt lift or had implants put in."

While Sweeney's lips remain sealed on these rumors, she did share a time when she contemplated getting work done, and not for reasons you may think. When she was a teenager, she entertained the idea of reducing her bust size.