The Procedure Sydney Sweeney Admits She Almost Got As Teen
Sydney Sweeney appears to be on the fast track to becoming America's ultimate sweetheart. The "Euphoria" star has been on a roll since she broke into the industry, nabbing projects left and right — from starring in big-ticket shows like "The White Lotus" and "The Handmaid's Tale," to top-billing movies like "Anyone but You" and "Madame Web." In 2023, she even earned herself a coveted spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. But being at the center of the spotlight means she's also been on the receiving end of scrutiny, with some speculating that she resorted to plastic surgery.
It's no secret that going under the knife is commonplace in Hollywood, where keeping up with appearances is pretty much a requirement. Sweeney, the face of prestigious brands like Armani Beauty and Laneige, is celebrated for her stunning looks and impressive physique, leading some to make assumptions about cosmetic procedures. Even esteemed surgeons have weighed in, suggesting she has possibly enhanced her assets. "She had a flat, straight buttock, but now Sydney has almost a perfect S curve," Dr. Ramtin Kassir told Life & Style. "She could've either had an excellent Brazilian butt lift or had implants put in."
While Sweeney's lips remain sealed on these rumors, she did share a time when she contemplated getting work done, and not for reasons you may think. When she was a teenager, she entertained the idea of reducing her bust size.
Sydney Sweeney considered a breast reduction
Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to navigating insecurities, particularly during her younger years. What she now embraces as one of her signature assets was once the bane of her existence. "I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it," she told GQ. "I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body. So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn't think I would do, to show them that my body doesn't define who I am."
Her wardrobe back then? Let's just say she was all about the oversized clothing to hide her body. The "Sharp Objects" actor even admitted she flirted with the idea of a breast reduction, telling Glamour, "I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller," she recalled. "And my mom told me, 'Don't do it. You'll regret it in college.' And I'm so glad I didn't."
However, embracing her figure hasn't shielded her from the occasional side-eye or scathing tabloid headline. "Well, especially when it comes to red-carpet pics and they're like, 'Sydney Sweeney displays bust,' or 'Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress,' I'm like, 'I'm wearing the exact same dress someone else would be wearing! I just have tits,'" she added.
Sydney Sweeney has since learned to love her figure
Sydney Sweeney credits acting for her blossoming self-confidence, attributing her personal progress to the diverse roles she has embraced on-screen. "I became more confident with myself through my characters that I've played," she shared with Glamour. "I want to show girls that it's amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have." And those once-dreaded curves? She has since learned to be proud of them. "I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people," she told the outlet. "Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them."
Loving her body does not always come easy, of course, telling Yahoo! Life that on some days, self-love feels like a foreign concept. "It is your body and there are some people looking at it, but at the same time, something that I've really started telling myself is this is the one body I'll have for the rest of my life," she said. And by fixing her relationship with image, she hopes to set a precedent, so others can also learn how to treat themselves better. "I hope that the love that I have for my body and the thanks that I give to myself inspires other people to be like, I need to approach myself that way too, because I think loving yourself is number one before you can actually love anyone else."