The Sign Trump's Relationship With Attorney Alina Habba Is Not So Rosy

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba is facing ridicule from both the former president's supporters and critics after fumbling his defamation trial against journalist E. Jean Carroll. And if rumors are to be believed, even Trump himself may have a bone to pick with her. It would not be surprising if she ends up being on the receiving end of Trump's infamous "The Apprentice" dismissal catchphrase.

In January 2024, The Washington Post reported that Trump had been mandated to cough up over $83 million in damages to Carroll for defamation. The trial was notably chaotic, to say the least, with judge Lewis Kaplan reprimanding Habba over a dozen times. Kaplan's frustration reached a fever pitch when he threatened Habba with potential jail time due to her courtroom behavior, which included interrupting him and mishandling evidence presentation. Ty Cobb, a former attorney of Trump, did not mince his words in his criticism of the former fashion executive, telling CNN, "I think she's handled it in the mafia way ... So, she's a loser." Comedian Seth Meyers also blasted her. "Habba is "so bad at this the judge is basically telling the jury, 'Just pretend she's not here,'" he quipped in a "Late Night" episode. "The judge is talking about her the way you talk to your kids about the weird guy on the subway."

Falling flat in the defamation trial surely didn't score Habba any points with Trump. But per Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, it looks like Habba was grating on Trump's nerves long before it was over.