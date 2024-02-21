Here's Why Dakota Johnson Hated Her Acting Role On The Office

Dakota Johnson survived Christian Grey's red room of pain in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies, but enduring being handcuffed and flogged had nothing on pretending to review expense reports on "The Office" set.

Maybe you remember Dakota's role in the 2013 finale of "The Office," which also featured cameos by Rachael Harris, Ed Begley Jr., and Joan Cusack. At the time, Dakota was probably most recognizable for being the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, wearing Stanford underwear in her bedroom scene with Justin Timberlake in "The Social Network," and starring in a single season of the Fox sitcom "Ben and Kate." While she wasn't the biggest star "The Office" could have snagged for its sendoff, she still seems a bit under-utilized. She plays an accountant named Dakota, who replaces Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner). Dakota only appears in a handful of brief scenes, including one where she learns that Kevin got fired for using a "magic number" he called "Keleven" to mask his accounting errors.

Dakota has since made a name for herself not just by getting cast in the "Fifty Shades" films and "Madame Web" but by creating viral moments during interviews, such as when she upset people by admitting to lying about limes or when she argued with Ellen DeGeneres about a birthday party invitation. When she appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Dakota became the talk of the internet again by saying that her experience filming a beloved television series was the absolute worst.