The Tragic Truth About Gary Busey

The following article includes descriptions of mental health issues, substance abuse, and sexual assault.

As an actor known for his wide range, it shouldn't be a surprise that someone like Gary Busey has gone through quite a few tragedies. With nearly 200 film and TV credits to his name, Busey has pulled out all the stops, from comedy to drama and everything in between. But no matter what he has gone through, Busey has never stopped working. Still, he hasn't been immune to ill fate or the legal system in his decades-long Hollywood career.

Even after living through a number of significant personal tragedies, Busey has remained optimistic about his lot in life. In speaking to Stereogum in 2019, he said co-writing his book "Buseyisms" helped him reflect on the life he has lived. "I learned a lot about me, I learned a lot about freedom, the word freedom, F-R-E-E-D-O-M stands for, stands for Facing Real Exciting Energy Developing Out Of Miracles," Busey told the outlet in a very eccentric, Busey manner.

He went on to add, "You have a miracle in you, you were born a miracle and you will live a miracle if you choose to accept that truth that you have in you when you were born." An astute observation from an actor who has survived his fair share of the unsurvivable.