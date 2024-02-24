The Stunning Transformation Of William Shatner From 25 To 92

When you think of an actor in the truest sense of the word, William Shatner is the one who immediately comes to mind. Born in Montreal in 1931, Shatner established himself as a stage actor in his native Canada before heading to Broadway, then Hollywood. Amassing an array of screen credits spanning from the 1950s until the present, Shatner has been the ultimate Hollywood survivor, reinventing himself time and again.

While some of his peers may have become enmeshed in the past, Shatner has consistently displayed a keen fascination with the world around him, including the latest emerging technologies. That's been true of social media, where the prolific tweeter has gathered 2.5 million followers for his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. He also delved into the world of NFTs in 2023, and opined about appearing on the screen via AI. "It's an interesting question," Shatner told Comic Book. "If I'm alive, I don't want AI to do that, but if I'm dead and they ask my family and they're going to pay my family very well to sound like me, I would advise them to say yes."

Over the course of his decades in the spotlight, Shatner has pulled off the tricky feat of remaining relevant, year after year. To find out more about the legendary actor's spectacular journey through life, take a look at the stunning transformation of Shatner from age 25 to age 92.