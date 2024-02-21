Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval's Most Tone-Deaf Moments Ever
Tom Sandoval's shady side has been long-known to "Vanderpump Rules" fans. His shadiest scandal, of course, was that notorious, drawn-out affair with his ex, Ariana Madix's friend, Raquel Leviss — who is now going by Rachel. Since the betrayal made news during Season 10, Sandoval has become one of the most unpopular cast members in the history of "Vanderpump Rules." Scratch that; he's definitely become the most unpopular cast member to appear on the show. Unfortunately, between his cast piling onto him at the reunion and fans bombarding his social media with insults, it seems that Sandoval has very few allies left in life.
Sandoval's villain arc inspired the New York Times to publish a piece titled: "How Tom Sandoval Became The Most Hated Man In America." While the article could've possibly helped to humanize the reality star and musician in the eyes of the public, Sandoval made a totally tone-deaf comment comparing his relationship scandal to the highly publicized yet very different media circuses surrounding George Floyd and O.J. Simpson. "I'm not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?" said Sandoval.
Although Sandoval has since apologized, social media isn't feeling him at the moment, and it's probably because he has a history of tone-deaf comments.
Tom Sandoval blamed Ariana Madix for his cheating
Although Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were far from the perfect couple, Sandoval has had a difficult time fully owning up to his actions and has instead sprinkled some of the blame on Madix over the past few months. While appearing on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, Sandoval implied that distance led to the demise of their relationship. "Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of, like, a best friends, family — sometimes roommates [situation]," said Sandoval. "There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself."
Sandoval also partially blamed the negative impact of his businesses — which suffered following his affair with Raquel Leviss — on Madix instead of his reputation. While airing out his frustrations with his friend and business partner Tom Schwartz, who didn't feel that Sandoval was pulling his weight to get things back on track, Sandoval — who'd been on tour with his band — blamed his decision to jump ship on Madix. "I can feel that you're angry at me, but obviously I f**king had to tour and stuff," said Sandoval during an episode of "Vanderpump Rules" (via Perez Hilton). "My bank account was literally overdrawn. Dude, Ariana hadn't paid any of the bills for, like, f**king eight months, man."
Tom Sandoval shaded Raquel for blocking him
Although Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss appeared to be on friendly terms at first, Leviss went out of her way to let the world know that she blocked him after he commented on her Instagram in September 2023. Sandoval seemed perturbed at why she'd want to distance herself from their joint scandal. "Obviously, I think it's a little immature and petty," Sandoval shared with People. "To post that you're blocking seems a bit thirsty." He continued, "I just kind of feel bad for her, in a way. I don't understand. I think she's really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else." However, many fans would agree he also lacks accountability at times.
And while Leviss is far from innocent in the whole situation, Sandoval further proved why blocking him was the best route when he aired out her private thoughts about feeling suicidal in December of 2023. While filming her podcast, "Rachel Goes Rogue," in February 2024, Leviss responded to Sandoval's past comments. "It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore," Leviss said. She continued, "It was like, 'Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information? That was privy to only your ears? Leviss also lambasted Sandoval for seemingly implying that they had a suicide pact similar to that of Romeo and Juliet.