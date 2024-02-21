Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval's Most Tone-Deaf Moments Ever

Tom Sandoval's shady side has been long-known to "Vanderpump Rules" fans. His shadiest scandal, of course, was that notorious, drawn-out affair with his ex, Ariana Madix's friend, Raquel Leviss — who is now going by Rachel. Since the betrayal made news during Season 10, Sandoval has become one of the most unpopular cast members in the history of "Vanderpump Rules." Scratch that; he's definitely become the most unpopular cast member to appear on the show. Unfortunately, between his cast piling onto him at the reunion and fans bombarding his social media with insults, it seems that Sandoval has very few allies left in life.

Sandoval's villain arc inspired the New York Times to publish a piece titled: "How Tom Sandoval Became The Most Hated Man In America." While the article could've possibly helped to humanize the reality star and musician in the eyes of the public, Sandoval made a totally tone-deaf comment comparing his relationship scandal to the highly publicized yet very different media circuses surrounding George Floyd and O.J. Simpson. "I'm not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?" said Sandoval.

Although Sandoval has since apologized, social media isn't feeling him at the moment, and it's probably because he has a history of tone-deaf comments.