The One Co-Star Sofia Vergara Couldn't Stand On Modern Family

If you're one of those people who squealed in delight and practically did backflips when the "Modern Family" cast had their first grand reunion after the show ended, you have Sofia Vergara to thank. The actor, who starred as the ever-fabulous Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit comedy series for 11 seasons, put together a nostalgia-packed gathering for the entire cast in November 2023, much to the delight of fans. Everyone was in attendance, with the exception of Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, and another cast member with whom Vergara admittedly had beef.

Speaking with People, she dished that despite having a lot on her plate, she took it upon herself to play hostess. "It was the only day that Eric Stonestreet was going to be in L.A.," she said. "So I said, 'I don't care if I have an event the next day, ... let's all come to my house and we'll get together.'" And guess what? It was a blast! "It was very special. ... It was very exciting for all of us," she added. "It's amazing because we're always connected. Even though we haven't seen each other in so long, it felt like we just left the set."

It's pretty clear that the "Modern Family" cast is as tight as ever. Don't be shocked if they pop up with a reboot or reunion special down the line. It's almost expected at this point! Vergara, though, will be the first to admit that she's not endeared to every single member of the cast, particularly those of the non-human variety.