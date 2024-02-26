The Tragic Truth About Taylor Swift's Parents, Andrea And Scott Swift

Before Taylor Swift took over the nation, she was a small-town girl in Pennsylvania with big dreams. She eventually broke into the industry as a country artist, releasing her hit single, "Tim McGraw," in 2006 which cemented the start of her record-shattering career. But her journey to fame wouldn't have been possible without the encouragement of her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, who supported her dreams of being a star ever since she was a child.

Taylor has often praised the pair for their support, both emotionally and physically, over the years. "It's pretty priceless having my dad out here with me," the singer wrote on her MySpace page (via People) while on tour in 2009. She's also a huge fan of her mother, whom she called her "guiding force" in a 2020 interview with Variety.

Fame comes at a cost, however, and Taylor's parents have sacrificed a lot for their daughter to become a household name. While Andrea and Scott have managed to keep their personal lives under the radar, their privacy has been compromised numerous times under the microscope of the public. We're breaking down the tragic truth about the matriarch and patriarch of the Swift family.