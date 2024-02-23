The Secrecy Behind Kate Middleton Health News Has Meghan Markle Fans Livid About One Thing

Since Kate Middleton went on a medical-related leave from her royal duties, the Princess of Wales has not been seen by the public eye. However, the grace and privacy granted to the Reading-born figure have rubbed Meghan Markle fans the wrong way, with many calling out Kensington Palace and the British press for not doing the same for the Duchess of Sussex. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Meghan was not seen for months, and the same British tabloids and royal faux-porters all lost their minds: 'Where is Meghan?' yet nothing for Kate Middleton? That says a lot about the secret contract."

Another social media user echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the lack of support the royal family gave Markle when she was pregnant and dealing with mental health issues. "Every day that Kate Middleton is missing with a mysterious routine abdominal surgery that requires nine months out of ribbon cutting ... I'm reminded that they could have gotten Meghan the in-patient care she asked for while pregnant & suicidal," they tweeted.

While the divide between Markle and Middleton fans continues to grow, the two Royal figures are seemingly moving down a path towards reconciliation. In a statement to Us Weekly on February 19, 2024, an inside source revealed that the former "Suits" star reached out to her sister-in-law following the announcement of her abdominal surgery. "Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles. So, moves are being made to reconcile," they told the news outlet.