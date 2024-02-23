The Secrecy Behind Kate Middleton Health News Has Meghan Markle Fans Livid About One Thing
Kate Middleton's hush-hush recovery has Meghan Markle fans calling out a double standard.
Since December 2023, the Princess of Wales has taken a break from the public eye. On January 17, Kensington Palace revealed that Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery, which they described as successful. "It is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue recovery," the statement read. In addition to her recovery plan, the palace announced the she would be taking an extended break from public duties, specifically until after Easter, before calling for privacy. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality ... and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," they added.
Since that fateful day, there has been little to no update from Middleton herself, aside from a close friend telling The Daily Mail U.K. that her recovery was going well on February 09, 2024. While news outlets and fans have respected the Princess' wishes for privacy, the grace granted to her has resulted in some fans calling out the royals and tabloids for not giving Markle the same respect.
Meghan Markle fans call out the inconsistencies of the British press and Royal family
Since Kate Middleton went on a medical-related leave from her royal duties, the Princess of Wales has not been seen by the public eye. However, the grace and privacy granted to the Reading-born figure have rubbed Meghan Markle fans the wrong way, with many calling out Kensington Palace and the British press for not doing the same for the Duchess of Sussex. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Meghan was not seen for months, and the same British tabloids and royal faux-porters all lost their minds: 'Where is Meghan?' yet nothing for Kate Middleton? That says a lot about the secret contract."
Another social media user echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the lack of support the royal family gave Markle when she was pregnant and dealing with mental health issues. "Every day that Kate Middleton is missing with a mysterious routine abdominal surgery that requires nine months out of ribbon cutting ... I'm reminded that they could have gotten Meghan the in-patient care she asked for while pregnant & suicidal," they tweeted.
While the divide between Markle and Middleton fans continues to grow, the two Royal figures are seemingly moving down a path towards reconciliation. In a statement to Us Weekly on February 19, 2024, an inside source revealed that the former "Suits" star reached out to her sister-in-law following the announcement of her abdominal surgery. "Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles. So, moves are being made to reconcile," they told the news outlet.