The Joe Alwyn Cheating Theories Explained

Joe Alwyn's social media return really couldn't have come at a worse time. Just days after Taylor Swift released the tracklist for her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," further incentivizing fans to connect her breakup with Alwyn with the album's sad, sorta shady song titles, fans have produced yet another theory about the ex-couple's relationship. Interestingly, a large number of fans have decided that Alwyn cheated on Swift at some point during their courtship. The latest drama kicked off after Swift performed a trio of songs — "August," "Getaway Car," and "The Other Side of the Door" — during the Australian leg of her Eras Tour, on February 17.

Swift is known for occasionally randomizing her setlist, but this particular pairing of songs sparked interest from Swifties for containing lyrics that seemingly referenced infidelity. One fan tweeted a collage of the song's cheating-centric lyrics. "But with three of us, honey, it's a slideshow," Swift sang in "Getaway Car." In "The Other Side of The Door," Swift asked her fictional suitor if "she was worth this mess." Finally, "August" contained the lyrics, "You were never mine." Another fan dug up a clip of Taylor passionately singing the "was she worth it" line from "The Other Side of The Door" during an earlier Eras Tour performance. Swift shook her head "no" with a smirk. Of course, none of this means that Alwyn cheated on Swift, as it's all just fan theories, but Alwyn may want to keep his comments off for awhile.