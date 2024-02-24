Travis Kelce Has Some Explaining To Do After Resurfaced Kiss, Kill, And Marry Interview Question
A resurfaced video of Travis Kelce playing "Marry, Kiss, Kill" has shed some light on his past opinions of Taylor Swift.
Since the latter half of 2023, fans have been obsessed with the romance between the Kansas City Chiefs player and Grammy-winning pop star. The headlines about their potential relationship first hit the internet that July when Kelce tried to shoot his shot during Swift's The Eras World Tour. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he revealed on his "New Heights" podcast. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows."
Despite their missed connection during Swift's tour, it didn't take long for the lovebirds to finally get acquainted, which subsequently spawned a whirlwind romance that has captivated both music and sports fans. "It's been nothing but fun. We've both been learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I brought her into the football world," Kelce told Tracy Wolfson when reflecting on their relationship (via People). "It's been an unexpected ride that I've just been having a blast with." While the pair's love story continues to thrive, a resurfaced video of Kelce playing "Marry, Kiss, Kill" has highlighted their obscure past connection, which also involves Swift's former rival, Katy Perry.
Travis Kelce said he would marry Katy Perry over Taylor Swift
On February 23, a 2016 AfterBuzz TV interview resurfaced, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs tight end playing a game of "Marry, Kiss, Kill." When given Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift as options, Kelce said, "Damn, that's messed up; I don't want to kill any of them." After further coaxing from the host, the NFL star ended up nixing Grande before stating that he would kiss Swift and marry Perry. It didn't take long for Kelce's resurfaced interview to make waves on social media, with many poking fun at the football star and Swift's relationship. One fan wrote, "So she wasn't and isn't his first choice," alongside a crying emoji. Another person tweeted, "This would be hilarious if he ends up marrying Taylor lol." Some fans also brushed off the interview, with one user writing, "This is a whole lot of nothing. Moving on."
Even though Kelce's answers were far from serious, the timing of the aforementioned interview is ironic due to his current relationship with Swift and the former's past beef with Perry, which started in 2014. After the "1989" artist's interview with Rolling Stone, where she opened up about falling out with another pop star, the "Teenage Dream" singer uploaded a tweet seemingly calling out Swift as Regina George in sheep's clothing. Fortunately their four-year feud wasn't endgame for the two pop icons and their friendship.
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry put their bad blood behind them
Despite their years-long feud, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were able to bury the hatchet and rekindle their friendship in 2018. During the "All Too Well" singer's Reputation Tour, she surprised fans on social media when she uploaded a video of an actual olive branch from the "Witness" artist. "I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This... means so much to me," Swift shared on her Instagram Story (via X). The gesture also included a heartfelt letter from Perry, who wrote, "Hey old friend — I've been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air..."
Following the waving of the white flag, the two pop stars stayed true to their promise and moved on from the drama, with Perry even making a cameo appearance in Swift's music video for "You Need To Calm Down" a year later. On February 23, 2024, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer continued to showcase her admiration for the "Midnights" artist by attending the latter's Eras Tour stop in Sydney, Australia. "Got to see an old friend shine tonight," Perry wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two smiling. Lastly, in a full circle moment, the "Roar" singer watched the aforementioned concert from the VIP tent alongside Swift's boo Travis Kelce and other celebs like Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, according to People. We love seeing the invisible string theory come together within the entertainment industry!