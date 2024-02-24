Travis Kelce Has Some Explaining To Do After Resurfaced Kiss, Kill, And Marry Interview Question

A resurfaced video of Travis Kelce playing "Marry, Kiss, Kill" has shed some light on his past opinions of Taylor Swift.

Since the latter half of 2023, fans have been obsessed with the romance between the Kansas City Chiefs player and Grammy-winning pop star. The headlines about their potential relationship first hit the internet that July when Kelce tried to shoot his shot during Swift's The Eras World Tour. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he revealed on his "New Heights" podcast. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows."

Despite their missed connection during Swift's tour, it didn't take long for the lovebirds to finally get acquainted, which subsequently spawned a whirlwind romance that has captivated both music and sports fans. "It's been nothing but fun. We've both been learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I brought her into the football world," Kelce told Tracy Wolfson when reflecting on their relationship (via People). "It's been an unexpected ride that I've just been having a blast with." While the pair's love story continues to thrive, a resurfaced video of Kelce playing "Marry, Kiss, Kill" has highlighted their obscure past connection, which also involves Swift's former rival, Katy Perry.