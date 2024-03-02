Here's What Former Disney Star Bridgit Mendler Is Doing Today

No one could have ever predicted that Bridgit Mendler would have a rollercoaster of a career trajectory. As a former Disney darling, fans expected her to take Hollywood and the music world by storm, much like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez before her, but she ended up thriving elsewhere. She is currently girlboss-ing her way through life, with the former actor eventually founding a company that would give Elon Musk a run for his money.

Before leaving show business, Mendler used to be one of Disney's biggest stars. Many recognize her for her role as Teddy Duncan in "Good Luck Charlie" and Olivia White in "Lemonade Mouth," as well as projects outside of Disney, like "Undateable" and "Nashville." She also had a relatively successful music career, releasing chart-topping albums and EPs — and even embarking on concert tours. But by the late 2010s, Mendler's spotlight dimmed, and interestingly, it's not because of the lack of opportunities. Choosing to focus on her studies, Mendler enrolled at the University of Southern California to study anthropology, and went on to join a graduate program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she earned her Ph.D. She simultaneously attended Harvard Law School and got her J.D. in 2024. Say it with us: WHAT?!

In 2018, Mendler assured fans she wouldn't stop making and releasing music, but she has yet to drop new material. It's no surprise, though, considering her hands are full, not just with building her own company, but also with tending to her adopted son. Say it with us again: WHAT?!