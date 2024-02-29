The Shady Side Of Britney Spears

Britney Spears has always been stronger than she gets credit for; her ability to keep throwing shade despite everything she's been through is evidence of her resilience. After Britney's conservatorship was terminated and she finally got to say that it's nothing but her way, her parents found themselves on the receiving end of her Instagram wrath. In a since-deleted post, she accused her mom, Lynne Spears, of playing dumb about her conservatorship plight and attacked the intelligence of her father, Jamie Spears. "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f*** yourself !!!!" she wrote (via Uproxx). "You know exactly what you did ... my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship."

Since gaining her freedom, Britney has released a memoir that has given her fans so many shady takes on key moments in her life. In one passage, the singer uses a classic Southern insult to dump on her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and his failed attempt to make it big as a rapper. "Bless his heart — because he did take it so seriously," she writes in "The Woman in Me." Britney has also dissed quite a few people via her constant Instagram updates. In the caption of a throwback photo with Ben Affleck, she suggested that a purported snog with the actor was totally forgettable until she saw the old pic. "I made out with Ben that night ... I honestly forgot," she wrote (via USA Today). But this was hardly her shadiest moment.