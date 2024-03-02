Inside Travis Kelce's Stunning Kansas City Mansion

Travis Kelce has blown up the news cycle ever since he snagged the heart of one of the nation's biggest pop stars. He and Taylor Swift's love story has captivated the media, and fans watched in awe ever since the two began to date in September of 2023. Naturally, Swifties have wanted to pry into every last detail of who exactly is the man that has managed to court the "Red" singer and turned her into a football fan.

Kelce has a bit of a dating history himself (not unlike Miss T-Swift), and the tight end has even starred in his reality dating show on E! in 2016. But beyond his luck with the ladies, the NFL player's claim to fame has been his impressive long-standing career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's become a multi-millionaire after 11 seasons with the Chiefs, and he signed a lofty 4-year extension deal with the team in 2020 that promises at least a few more years on the field.

Football players are known to recklessly spend much of their cash, and Kelce has admitted on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast to blowing through a lot of his paycheck at the beginning of his career. He's not in the dog house anymore, however, especially since he recently closed on a $6 million dollar Kansas City mansion to add to his growing real estate profile. We're giving you the inside scoop on Travis Kelce's stunning digs, from the over-the-top amenities to just how much decadence Swift has to look forward to when she makes her stops in town.