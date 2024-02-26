Hallmark Actor Chris Gauthier Dead At 48

Actor Chris Gauthier, who had roles in TV shows like "Smallville," "Eureka," and "Once Upon A Time," as well as Hallmark projects like "The Christmas House" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" has died. He was 48 years old.

News of his passing on February 23 was confirmed by TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent in a statement shared with TVLine. "As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally." Chad Colvin, a talent representative who works for the company, also confirmed the news via a lengthy post on Facebook. "This still doesn't feel real. How can it? A world without you in it is a much darker place. So much so that when his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours," he penned. "I am going to miss you so much more than you'll ever imagine."

The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, but his manager said that he "passed suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness." Gauthier is survived by his wife, Erin, and their two children, Ben and Sebastian.