Inside Guy Fieri's Private Marriage
Guy Fieri is a celebrity chef with restaurants all around the globe, multiple best-selling cookbooks, and an Emmy-winning TV career. Fieri's signature hairstyle makes him instantly recognizable on the red carpet, and his show "Guy & Hunter's European Vacation" offers a look at the cuisinier's relationship with his oldest son as they zoom around Europe, sampling local fare. Still, some aspects of his life remain off-limits to the cameras. Guy's wife, Lori Fieri, stays largely out of the spotlight, and he likes to keep their marriage a private affair.
Lori made a rare public appearance in February 2024, though. She supported her husband at his annual Food Network pre-Super Bowl "Flavortown Tailgate" extravaganza. Lori was joined by Hunter, the Fieris' youngest son, Ryder, and their nephew Jules, along with a selection of celebs, including fellow chef Gordon Ramsay, Flavor Flav, and retired NFL great Eli Manning.
Hunter's fiancée, Tara Bernstein, was also along for the fun, and she documented the big day on her Instagram feed. "Great food, great vibes, and even better people," Bernstein captioned a video of the festivities. She also posted pics from inside the Super Bowl, hanging with Hunter, Guy, Ryder, Lori, and Ramsay. "Best night with the fam, love you," Hunter commented. "What a trip," Ryder wrote. It was an unusual peak into the Fieris' everyday home life. We're diving further in and exploring Guy and Lori's very private marriage.
Guy and Lori's Long Beach love story
Guy Fieri likes to keep his marriage to Lori Fieri pretty private, and she's rarely by his side at red-carpet events and public appearances. Still, that doesn't mean she isn't fully supportive of her famous husband and his many endeavors.
The couple first locked eyes in 1992 when she strolled into a restaurant he was running in Long Beach, California. It could have been an awkward encounter, as Lori was with a friend who'd recently been fired by Guy, and she was less than pleased with her pal's former boss. Still, he managed to turn that frown upside down. "Her friend had been let go from the restaurant, and they weren't supposed to be there," Guy told Delish in October 2017. "I was talking to her friend and saying, 'Hey, listen, wait a few weeks before you come in,' and standing behind her is this blue-eyed, blonde girl giving me this mean mug."
Guy said Lori confronted him and insisted they weren't going anywhere. He backed down and told them they could stay. The three soon got talking, and the rest is history. Guy and Lori have been married for nearly three decades. He credits the fast-paced restaurant business for helping their relationship survive and flourish. "Multifaceted, never turn it off; you've got to be willing to do what it takes when it's time to do it," Guy told People in September 2022.
The Fieri family always comes first
Guy Fieri's work life is jam-packed, but he always finds time for his wife, Lori Fieri, and he refuses to allow celebrity to get in the way of being the best husband and father possible. "Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed. I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad," Guy told People. "Family is always the first priority."
Lori is a stay-at-home mom, raising their sons, Hunter and Ryder Fieri, and her nephew, Jules Fieri, whom the couple has cared for since Lori's sister, Morgan, died from cancer in 2011. Lori is integral to Guy's success and constantly pushes him to succeed. However, she still gets the blues when he's away filming. "I miss him. The kids miss him. That's no secret," Lori told The Press Democrat in 2009.
Lori is the reason Guy became a celebrity in the first place. When producers from "The Next Food Network Star" came knocking, asking Guy to compete in the semi-finals, Hunter was 9, and Lori was pregnant with Ryder. Guy wasn't eager to ditch his family and head off to Manhattan, especially as Christmas was just around the corner. But Lori was having none of it. "I said, 'Listen, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. If you don't try, you'll never know. You need to go,'" she recalls telling him.