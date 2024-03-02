Inside Guy Fieri's Private Marriage

Guy Fieri is a celebrity chef with restaurants all around the globe, multiple best-selling cookbooks, and an Emmy-winning TV career. Fieri's signature hairstyle makes him instantly recognizable on the red carpet, and his show "Guy & Hunter's European Vacation" offers a look at the cuisinier's relationship with his oldest son as they zoom around Europe, sampling local fare. Still, some aspects of his life remain off-limits to the cameras. Guy's wife, Lori Fieri, stays largely out of the spotlight, and he likes to keep their marriage a private affair.

Lori made a rare public appearance in February 2024, though. She supported her husband at his annual Food Network pre-Super Bowl "Flavortown Tailgate" extravaganza. Lori was joined by Hunter, the Fieris' youngest son, Ryder, and their nephew Jules, along with a selection of celebs, including fellow chef Gordon Ramsay, Flavor Flav, and retired NFL great Eli Manning.

Hunter's fiancée, Tara Bernstein, was also along for the fun, and she documented the big day on her Instagram feed. "Great food, great vibes, and even better people," Bernstein captioned a video of the festivities. She also posted pics from inside the Super Bowl, hanging with Hunter, Guy, Ryder, Lori, and Ramsay. "Best night with the fam, love you," Hunter commented. "What a trip," Ryder wrote. It was an unusual peak into the Fieris' everyday home life. We're diving further in and exploring Guy and Lori's very private marriage.