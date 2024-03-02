The Untold Truth Of Drew Barrymore's Two Daughters

Drew Barrymore has expanded her career to much more than just acting. Having worked in the industry since she was a kid, she has published books, owns her own production company, created a beauty brand and kitchenware line, and is the host of her very own talk show. However, no other role has given Barrymore a sense of constant joy than becoming a mother.

The actor first became a mom when she welcomed her daughter, Olive, in September 2012 with her then-husband, Will Kopelman. The former couple welcomed a second daughter, Frankie, in April 2014 before separating two years later. Barrymore decided to step away from her film career for a bit in order to fully embrace motherhood. "It was a no-brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner, so that I could be present and raise my kids myself," she explained on "Radio Andy" in 2021. "I didn't want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. I was like, that is not my journey."

Barrymore eventually returned to work, expanding her personal brand and debuting "The Drew Barrymore Show " in 2020. Still, she has remained a proud mother to her two daughters. Although we don't see much of Olive or Frankie on Barrymore's social media accounts, the actor has shared tidbits about her young kids here and there.