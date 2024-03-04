The Reasons You Don't See As Much Of Chris Evans Anymore

For nearly 20 years — about half his life, in fact — Chris Evans has been a multi-movie-a-year movie star. Working almost constantly, the actor has been on screens for what seems like forever, yet as of late, he's been taking steps away from the Hollywood grind. Evans is taking some much-needed time to devote to things outside of work, like being home with his wife, Alba Baptista.

He revealed during New York Comic Con in October 2023 that he and his longtime girlfriend Baptista finally tied the knot — twice, actually, in Portugal and Massachusetts. "It's a lot planning a wedding," he said during the convention, per Harpers Bazaar. He went on to add, "Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's, like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

Somehow, the actor found time to date Baptista in between all of his projects, which must have been a difficult balancing act. Even so, in 2022, an insider told People that the couple was serious and had been together since 2021. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier," the source told the outlet. "His family and friends all adore her."