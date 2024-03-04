The Reasons You Don't See As Much Of Chris Evans Anymore
For nearly 20 years — about half his life, in fact — Chris Evans has been a multi-movie-a-year movie star. Working almost constantly, the actor has been on screens for what seems like forever, yet as of late, he's been taking steps away from the Hollywood grind. Evans is taking some much-needed time to devote to things outside of work, like being home with his wife, Alba Baptista.
He revealed during New York Comic Con in October 2023 that he and his longtime girlfriend Baptista finally tied the knot — twice, actually, in Portugal and Massachusetts. "It's a lot planning a wedding," he said during the convention, per Harpers Bazaar. He went on to add, "Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's, like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."
Somehow, the actor found time to date Baptista in between all of his projects, which must have been a difficult balancing act. Even so, in 2022, an insider told People that the couple was serious and had been together since 2021. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier," the source told the outlet. "His family and friends all adore her."
He wants to enjoy life more
Right now, Chris Evans only has a couple of projects on the horizon, a far cry from the back-to-back stints he was doing for years. Yet he seems content with stepping back from Hollywood a bit actually to enjoy the life he has built for himself. He told British GQ he wouldn't mind living more like Seth Rogan. A life where he could just enjoy what he does and do other things too.
Further, he waxed poetic to the outlet about the idea of morality and being more choosy with the projects he takes on. "Now it's really about, well: What time of year are we filming?" he told GQ. "Am I gonna miss autumn? You know, I don't want to miss autumn. I only have so many of them." Later, he told the outlet that he didn't work on a film in 2023 and didn't mind at all.
Even in 2020, Evans was talking to Esquire about doing work that raises him up. He told the outlet how grateful he was to be able to do projects he wanted to do because he just really loves to act.
Evans wants a family
In 2022, even before his marriage to Alba Baptista, Chris Evans was thinking about the future — one with a lot less work in it. He told People that he wanted to spend more time at home and less time on the road doing shoots. Evans explained that what he wanted was a family.
"That's absolutely something I want," he told the outlet. "Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared." He also shared that he really wants to have a family to share traditions with, a sentiment he shared a few years earlier with Men's Journal.
Wanting a wife and kids wasn't a new dream for Evans. He told Men's Journal in 2019 something very similar about wanting that experience as well as the chance to engage in traditions, particularly holiday-centered ones. He really wanted that family life. We hope that his well-earned rest brings him the familial joy he's been craving for years.