Tragic Details About Shia LaBeouf

This article includes references to addiction, child abuse, sexual assault, mental health issues, hate speech, domestic violence, and suicide.

Thanks to Disney Channel, actor Shia LaBeouf became a household name before he'd celebrated his 15th birthday. His role as Louis Stevens in the comedy "Even Stevens," from 2000 to 2003, shot him to fame. He left the show with a Daytime Emmy Award win and quickly graduated to big screen roles, appearing in "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" in 2003 and "I, Robot" in 2004.

For a while, it seemed as though Hollywood's golden boy couldn't put a foot wrong, and he landed another life-changing role in 2007. LaBeouf took center stage as Sam Witwicky in "Transformers," a role he would reprise twice more, but not before he starred opposite Harrison Ford as his son in the "Indiana Jones" sequel, "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in 2008. However, by the mid-2010s, LaBeouf's golden reputation started to dull. He turned against his frequent collaborators like Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg, saying he wasn't creatively fulfilled by his work, all while racking up countless arrests and some serious legal charges, leading to something of a fall from grace.

No one's arguing that LaBeouf hasn't made a lot of bad choices in life — least of all him — but he's also experienced a lot of tragedy in his life that wasn't of his own making. Much of this stemmed from his troubled and often volatile childhood, the aftereffects of which followed him well into adulthood. So, let's take a closer look at the tragedies that have befallen Shia LaBeouf over the years.