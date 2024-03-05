Here's Who Dwayne Johnson's First Wife Dany Garcia Is Married To Now
Back when he was still a largely unknown wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was building a life with Dany Garcia. The two met at the University of Miami in the early '90s and went on to marry in May 1997. Four years later, Johnson and Garcia welcomed their daughter Simone. But the marriage ended shortly after its 10th anniversary. In June 2007, Johnson and Garcia announced they were going their separate ways. Their divorce was finalized in May 2008.
Since then, Garcia and Johnson have both moved on. The Rock wasted no time at all. The same year he split from Garcia, Johnson struck up a relationship with Lauren Hashian, a singer and music producer he met while filming "The Game Plan." Johnson wasn't expecting to fall for Hashian, who is 13 years his junior. "At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany, and she was just coming off a big breakup too," he told the WSJ Magazine in 2019. "Ironically, when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over."
Just as he did with Garcia, Johnson showed he was in no hurry to tie the knot. By the time Johnson and Hashian said "I do" in August 2019, they had been a couple for 11 years. The pair shares two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, born in 2015 and 2018. Garcia needed a bit more time to find love again, but she eventually found it with her ex-husband's strength and conditioning coach.
Dany Garcia is married to Dwayne Johnson's trainer
In March 2014, months into the relationship, Dany Garcia married Dave Rienzi, a man who shares a passion with her ex. Rienzi is a fitness coach — and not just any kind. He is the strength and conditioning coach for The Rock himself. Rienzi started working with Dwayne Johnson in 2012 and still did as of November 2022, when he helped Johnson get into the jaw-dropping shape he boasted on "Black Adam," which dropped the same year. "We specifically planned a leg workout on the weekend because it's away from his working week so that he can recover without it impacting his job," Rienzi told British GQ. "Imagine going from a killer leg workout into 12 hours of filming?"
Indeed, Johnson called Rienzi "the mastermind behind" his routine in a 2019 YouTube video. Johnson and Rienzi's decade-long professional partnership shows neither is the jealous type. "He was never perturbed by who was my former husband. That means nothing to him. He's about the quality of the person. There's a tremendous amount of respect," Garcia told Newsweek in 2016. Rienzi's relationship with Johnson actually goes beyond being his trainer.
The three of them are also business partners. Johnson, Garcia, and Rienzi — along with a fourth partner — co-founded the fitness drink company ZOA Energy in 2020, and Rienzi also serves as chief innovation officer at Project Rock, the clothing collection Johnson created in collaboration with Under Armour. If there's any bad blood between them, they hide it exceptionally well.
Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia are still close
The end of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's marriage marked the beginning of a fruitful professional partnership. Garcia became Johnson's manager in 2008, right when their divorce was being finalized and when Johnson was trying to take his acting career to the next level. "I was already deeply involved with his agents, I was already commenting on scripts," she told Marie Claire in 2017.
The next step seemed clear enough. "It was a very natural conversation, where he just said to me, 'I would love for you to do this full-time,'" she explained. Garcia's role expanded from there, with them eventually starting what has been dubbed a "business empire." Beyond ZOA Energy and Project Rock, Garcia and Johnson are business partners in several other ventures. That includes the production company Seven Bucks, founded in 2012 and through which they have produced "Black Adam" and "Jungle Cruise," among other films, and the 2020 joint purchase of the XFL.
If Johnson is behind a project, chances are Garcia is too. "It was just one of those things where it wasn't an ugly divorce," Johnson told Oprah Winfrey in 2020. Beyond business partners, Johnson and Garcia still regard each other as family. Johnson and Lauren Hashian have spent plenty of Thanksgivings with Garcia and Dave Rienzi. "We have that extra layer of trust that can only come from family," Garcia told People in 2012. "We are just a different family, and we keep adding new people."