Here's Who Dwayne Johnson's First Wife Dany Garcia Is Married To Now

Back when he was still a largely unknown wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was building a life with Dany Garcia. The two met at the University of Miami in the early '90s and went on to marry in May 1997. Four years later, Johnson and Garcia welcomed their daughter Simone. But the marriage ended shortly after its 10th anniversary. In June 2007, Johnson and Garcia announced they were going their separate ways. Their divorce was finalized in May 2008.

Since then, Garcia and Johnson have both moved on. The Rock wasted no time at all. The same year he split from Garcia, Johnson struck up a relationship with Lauren Hashian, a singer and music producer he met while filming "The Game Plan." Johnson wasn't expecting to fall for Hashian, who is 13 years his junior. "At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany, and she was just coming off a big breakup too," he told the WSJ Magazine in 2019. "Ironically, when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over."

Just as he did with Garcia, Johnson showed he was in no hurry to tie the knot. By the time Johnson and Hashian said "I do" in August 2019, they had been a couple for 11 years. The pair shares two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, born in 2015 and 2018. Garcia needed a bit more time to find love again, but she eventually found it with her ex-husband's strength and conditioning coach.