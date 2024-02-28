Diamond Pro Tells Us Brielle Biermann's Ring Is Departure From Mom Kim Zolciak's Flashy Style
There's finally some good news for Kim Zolciak's family amid their bleak financial outlook. On February 26, her daughter Brielle Biermann announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend. She shared Instagram pics of the proposal, captioned, "forever with you." Brielle has been relatively quiet about her relationship with baseball player Billy Seidl, but she answered her fans' questions in her Instagram Stories (via Bravo). As it turns out, the ring Seidl proposed with wasn't the one she was meant to have. "Billy went to pick up the ring at the jewelers on Thursday a.m. and ... the diamond was stuck in customs," she revealed. "We were flying out that night so Billy asked Ariana [Biermann] (who was flying out the next day) if she would bring it so my engagement photos have a different ring than the one I actually have!"
Compared to the two huge engagement rings given to her mother Kim by her now-estranged husband Kroy Biermann, as shared by The Daily Mail, Brielle's diamond sparkler is much more reserved. But how much? Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively told Nicki Swift just how much he thinks her ring is worth.
Brielle Biermann's ring is half the size of Kim Zolciak's
In her Instagram Stories, Brielle Biermann showed off a close-up shot of her engagement ring, a dazzling round-cut stone with an eternity band setting. Judging by the photos, Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried shared with Nicki Swift that he believes the stone is about four or five carats. "I'd estimate the value at around $115,000, depending on the stone's quality. The band is lined with diamonds, adding extra sparkle and character. Her ring strikes the perfect balance between timeless and modern," he stated.
As for Brielle's mom, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak, and the ring given to her by Kroy Biermann for their fifth anniversary, Fried guessed that her ring cost close to $750,000. "Kim's ring appears to feature a square-shaped diamond, likely a cushion cut," he shared. "The massive diamond looks to be at least 10 carats," he conjectured. "A halo of diamonds surrounds the center stone, and the band looks to have intricate detailing. Kim's ring is certainly more extravagant and expensive, but Brielle's has clean, classic lines. The rings seem to speak to the style and personality of the mother and daughter. Fried went on to add that both Brielle and Kim's rings are "breathtaking in [their] own way."