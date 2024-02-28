Diamond Pro Tells Us Brielle Biermann's Ring Is Departure From Mom Kim Zolciak's Flashy Style

There's finally some good news for Kim Zolciak's family amid their bleak financial outlook. On February 26, her daughter Brielle Biermann announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend. She shared Instagram pics of the proposal, captioned, "forever with you." Brielle has been relatively quiet about her relationship with baseball player Billy Seidl, but she answered her fans' questions in her Instagram Stories (via Bravo). As it turns out, the ring Seidl proposed with wasn't the one she was meant to have. "Billy went to pick up the ring at the jewelers on Thursday a.m. and ... the diamond was stuck in customs," she revealed. "We were flying out that night so Billy asked Ariana [Biermann] (who was flying out the next day) if she would bring it so my engagement photos have a different ring than the one I actually have!"

Compared to the two huge engagement rings given to her mother Kim by her now-estranged husband Kroy Biermann, as shared by The Daily Mail, Brielle's diamond sparkler is much more reserved. But how much? Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively told Nicki Swift just how much he thinks her ring is worth.