Matchmaker Tells Us William & Kate's Difference From Sussexes Is Clear Amid Princess' Recovery
Royal watchers have often compared Kate Middleton's marriage to Prince William and Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry, ever since Markle left her acting career behind to join the royal fray in 2018. From the breakdown of which couple's royal wedding cost more to theories about which royal couple is more in love (or more likely to divorce), royal watchers spend much of their time pitting the Prince and Princess of Wales against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. These comparisons have increased in recent years, since Harry and Meghan decided to leave the royal family and publicly relay the mistreatment they faced as senior royals during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
There's always been a great deal of fascination surrounding the way each couple balanced their relationship with their public duties. Kate Middleton's recent surgery, which has forced her to postpone her public engagements until spring and has been rumored to impact at least one of Prince William's engagements, has again stirred up conversation about the way William and Kate's marital status measures up to Harry and Meghan's relationship. Since Kensington Palace announced Kate's surgery, William and the royal family have been understandably evasive about her health. Harry and Meghan have also commanded a degree of privacy in their own lives, but there are obvious differences between each couple.
To explore these differences, Nicki Swift reached out to relationship expert Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking.
William and Kate are more 'well-rounded' than Harry and Meghan
Matchmaker Susan Trombetti believes Prince William and Kate Middleton are, in a way, more well-rounded than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "When it comes to Prince William and Kate's marriage and the comparison to Harry and Meghan's, you can clearly see that Will and Kate are united in their marriage in the public eye," Trombetti told us. "They seem like a well-rounded couple that love each other and are solid."
She went on to add, "As we know, there has been speculation on Harry and Meghan's happiness in their marriage because of family issues/leaving the royal family." Trombetti also pointed to William and Kate's long romantic history, which started "when they didn't need to be in the public eye so much." Trombetti also complimented William and Kate's aligned goals and mutual understanding. "William and Kate seem to be united in their understanding of their royal roles, the family, and the way it all works being royal and staying silent unlike Harry and Megan," she explained.
As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Trombetti also believes they're a sturdy couple. However, they bonded over different things. "Harry and Megan's bond seems to be deep as well, but a lot has been based on the way they have been treated in the public eye," said Trombetti. "They seemed to bond over their hurt and anger towards the royal family."
Prince William is protecting Kate Middleton's privacy
Prince William's lack of updates regarding Kate Middleton's recovery has caused some to question whether or not the future king has something to hide. While some social media users have pondered whether Middleton's condition is worse than reported, others have let their imaginations run wild with disturbing conspiracy theories. However, Susan Trombetti thinks William is protecting Middleton from an intrusive public. "I don't think his recent behavior is hiding anything but more protecting Kate's privacy," said Trombetti. "It's been weeks now, and nothing has slipped out about her health condition. He is just trying to protect her. I do wish they would just make a general statement on her condition to stop the speculation."
And despite public speculation, Trombetti doesn't believe that William and Kate's marriage is in trouble. "Marital problems are probably no more than marital ups and downs that people go through," said Trombetti. "They could be experiencing that because they are constantly in the public eye which is not easy." And while Trombetti revealed that their hands-on approach to raising their young kids could be stressful, she adds, "I do not think it is more than typical ups and downs if they are having any issues at all. If there was something going on there, and it's possible, it would shock me and millions of other people. We would catch wind of it."