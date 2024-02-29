Matchmaker Tells Us William & Kate's Difference From Sussexes Is Clear Amid Princess' Recovery

Royal watchers have often compared Kate Middleton's marriage to Prince William and Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry, ever since Markle left her acting career behind to join the royal fray in 2018. From the breakdown of which couple's royal wedding cost more to theories about which royal couple is more in love (or more likely to divorce), royal watchers spend much of their time pitting the Prince and Princess of Wales against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. These comparisons have increased in recent years, since Harry and Meghan decided to leave the royal family and publicly relay the mistreatment they faced as senior royals during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

There's always been a great deal of fascination surrounding the way each couple balanced their relationship with their public duties. Kate Middleton's recent surgery, which has forced her to postpone her public engagements until spring and has been rumored to impact at least one of Prince William's engagements, has again stirred up conversation about the way William and Kate's marital status measures up to Harry and Meghan's relationship. Since Kensington Palace announced Kate's surgery, William and the royal family have been understandably evasive about her health. Harry and Meghan have also commanded a degree of privacy in their own lives, but there are obvious differences between each couple.

To explore these differences, Nicki Swift reached out to relationship expert Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking.