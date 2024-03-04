Inside Lil Wayne's Experience In Prison

In the hip-hop genre, there are few stars bigger than Lil Wayne. The New Orleans-born rapper — whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., but will also answer to Weezy — has enjoyed an incredibly successful career since the release of his debut album, "Tha Block Is Hot," in 1999.

Despite all that success — and a reported net worth of $170 million — he's had his brushes with the law. The most notable was a 2007 gun charge that resulted in a year-long prison sentence (eventually reduced to eight months thanks to good behavior). Spending all those months in jail during the height of his booming music career would certainly prove discouraging to anyone. For Lil Wayne, however, it was just another of life's hard knocks that he took in stride. Speaking with Rolling Stone shortly before reporting to prison, he said he was actually looking forward to the experience. "I look at things as 'Everything is meant to be.' I know it's an experience that I need to have if God's putting me through it," he said, as reported by NME. "So I don't look at it as wrong, I just ... I damn sure don't look at it as right, that's all."

He served his time and emerged a free man, enjoying even greater musical success in the wake of his incarceration. For a retrospective rundown of that difficult time in his life, read on for a look inside Lil Wayne's experience in prison.