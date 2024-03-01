PR Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton's Priorities Shine In Team's Official Statement On Rumors

Kate Middleton's whereabouts have taken over the internet with wild conspiracy theories, hilarious jokes, and genuine concern from the public. It has gotten so bad that reps for the royal family had to address all of the speculation, and a PR expert has given Nicki Swift a breakdown of how Kate Middleton's priorities are evident in the press release.

The public was shocked to discover Kate Middleton had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" in January 2024. Kensington Palace shared a statement revealing the surgery was a success, but it would take time for Kate to recover. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read. Despite the timeline, many expected the occasional glimpse of Kate, similar to how King Charles has offered messages of thanks to well-wishers after his cancer diagnosis. But that's not what happened.

According to Town & Country, Kate has not been seen since Christmas, over two months ago. The Princess of Wales' whereabouts are a craze on the internet, with speculations and theories ranging from dire surgical complications to marriage trouble with Prince William. It's all gotten out of control, and reps for the royal family have clearly had enough.

On February 29, Kensington Palace released a stern message to the public. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," the statement read. "That guidance stands." The tone of palace reps may be a bit icy, but PR expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications explained to us why the press release shows exactly where Kate Middleton's priorities lie.