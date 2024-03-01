PR Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton's Priorities Shine In Team's Official Statement On Rumors
Kate Middleton's whereabouts have taken over the internet with wild conspiracy theories, hilarious jokes, and genuine concern from the public. It has gotten so bad that reps for the royal family had to address all of the speculation, and a PR expert has given Nicki Swift a breakdown of how Kate Middleton's priorities are evident in the press release.
The public was shocked to discover Kate Middleton had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" in January 2024. Kensington Palace shared a statement revealing the surgery was a success, but it would take time for Kate to recover. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read. Despite the timeline, many expected the occasional glimpse of Kate, similar to how King Charles has offered messages of thanks to well-wishers after his cancer diagnosis. But that's not what happened.
According to Town & Country, Kate has not been seen since Christmas, over two months ago. The Princess of Wales' whereabouts are a craze on the internet, with speculations and theories ranging from dire surgical complications to marriage trouble with Prince William. It's all gotten out of control, and reps for the royal family have clearly had enough.
On February 29, Kensington Palace released a stern message to the public. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," the statement read. "That guidance stands." The tone of palace reps may be a bit icy, but PR expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications explained to us why the press release shows exactly where Kate Middleton's priorities lie.
PR expert says palace was clear about Kate's recovery
The Palace's statement regarding the rumors surrounding Kate Middleton's surgery was direct as they reiterated the timeline of recovery for the Princess of Wales. PR expert Eden Gillott explained to Nicki Swift how their statement makes sense given the rumors surrounding Kate's whereabouts. "When there's a void of information, speculation, and rumors will fill it to the brim," Gillott said. "The Palace was very clear from the outset when she would return to the public eye and the types of updates that they'd be issuing."
Gillott believes Kate's situation is a perfect illustration of how the public feels entitled to know more than what the royals are giving them. "Even if you give people a timeline of when to expect new information, if it's further out than a few weeks, people tend to get antsy and speculate," she explained.
Still, people believe Kate could have approached her recovery like King Charles, who has been seen on a few occasions since his recent medical procedures and cancer diagnosis. Gillott doesn't believe that's fair, either. "We all have different approaches in how we handle and communicate our health issues," she said, "and it's impossible to communicate in a way that everyone will feel satisfied."
Kate has chosen a more private approach, and this could be better for her. As Gillott told us, "For individuals who are more private, going against what they feel is natural in order to appease the demand for details can really take a toll on an individual and hinder their recovery."