The Bad Blood Between Piers Morgan And Prince Harry Explained

Piers Morgan and Prince Harry are locked in a nasty feud that, unfortunately, shows no signs of slowing down. The drama started after Harry went public with his romance with Meghan Markle. Morgan initially seemed fond of Meghan with whom he shared a brief friendship, but he eventually changed his tune. Unsurprisingly, his riff with Meghan now includes Prince Harry.

While Morgan had framed his frustration with Harry and Meghan around their public grievances about their experience within the royal family, some have suggested that Morgan is simply angry that Meghan "ghosted" his friendship as she gained international fame, as he relayed during an interview on Ireland's "The Late Late Show" (via Business Insider.) Regardless of his motivations, Morgan has become one of their harshest, most unforgiving critics, complaining about nearly every aspect of Harry and Meghan's life, including their Netflix documentary. Morgan also infamously implied that Markle had lied about her suicide ideation while speaking with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. That comment, which received widespread criticism, ultimately led to Morgan resigning from his position on the British broadcast "Good Morning Britain."

Morgan continued to spew vitriol at Markle after landing a new job with The Sun. The media personality even gloated about Donald Trump's promise to offer Prince Harry zero support in the U.S., should he gain a second term as president. But this isn't the largest source of bad blood between Harry and Morgan by far.