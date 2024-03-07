Inside White Lotus Stars Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy's Hush-Hush Relationship
While we love it when our favorite celebrity 'ships set sail and pack on the PDA, we can't deny that there's something irresistibly juicy with high-profile couples who prefer to live in the shadows. That's why we can't help but squeal when we see Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet out and about, or when Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling decide to grace us mere mortals with details about their relationship. The same goes for "The White Lotus" co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, who took what seemed like forever to finally admit that they were an item.
No one placed their bets on these two — at least in the beginning. With Fahy playing Daphne, the on-screen wife to Theo James' Cameron, and Woodall's character Jack wooing co-star Haley Lu Richardson's Portia, barely anyone predicted that Fahy and Woodall would start an off-screen romance. Despite dropping breadcrumbs about their relationship, the pair have always flat-out denied that sparks are flying between them. In September 2023, when put on the hot seat by ET and asked if real-life couples emerged from the show, Fahy decided to dance around the question. "Have you seen romance come out of White Lotus?" she joked at the time. "I don't know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"
But alas, they finally hard-launched on Instagram in February 2024, much to the delight of fans everywhere. For those eager to dive deeper into their mysterious love story, we've done the legwork for you. You're welcome!
The timeline of Fahy and Woodall's romance still remains unclear
Because Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have been so secretive about their relationship, it's virtually impossible to pin down the beginning of their romance. There's no way of telling if they fell in love on set or if it only happened after the cameras stopped rolling unless they reveal the timeline themselves. But a suggestive social media exchange in September 2022, a month before their season of "The White Lotus" premiered on HBO, started all the rumors. At the time, Woodall shared a series of photos of the cast, writing "That's amore" in the caption, to which Fahy responded, "I love you! I love these! I love you!" He then replied, "Love you right back." Interesting!
The interaction unsurprisingly led everyone to read between the lines, hoping to clue into the real score between the potential lovebirds. Fahy, however, squashed all speculations in an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," saying that their relationship was completely platonic, not even a "friends with benefits" type of thing just as Cohen suggested. She also deflected the host's comments about everyone "loving" her and Woodall together if she just confirmed the rumors. "You would? For you, I'll say sure," she teased. "I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it." What a way to keep the mystery going!
It took them a long time to make things official
The journey from speculation to official confirmation of Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall's relationship spanned over a year, and needless to say, they really kept us on our toes the entire time. We finally got an indirect confirmation in November 2023 when they were photographed smooching in the streets of New York City, and then again in January 2024 at the Emmys after-party when they were seen canoodling amongst the crowd.
Come February 2024, the two became Instagram official, which holds more weight than a Vegas wedding these days if we're being honest. Fahy kept it subtle, though, and posted a photo of them with Woodall's arm around her shoulder. She tagged him, of course, and captioned it with a series of emojis: a smiley face, a slice of pizza, and a blue heart. Woodall liked the post, and rushed to the comments, too. "Who is he?!" he wrote.
So that's about solves it! We guess Fahy wasn't kidding when she previously said that she had a grand time in Italy. She once told ET, "Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way."