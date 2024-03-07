Inside White Lotus Stars Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy's Hush-Hush Relationship

While we love it when our favorite celebrity 'ships set sail and pack on the PDA, we can't deny that there's something irresistibly juicy with high-profile couples who prefer to live in the shadows. That's why we can't help but squeal when we see Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet out and about, or when Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling decide to grace us mere mortals with details about their relationship. The same goes for "The White Lotus" co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, who took what seemed like forever to finally admit that they were an item.

No one placed their bets on these two — at least in the beginning. With Fahy playing Daphne, the on-screen wife to Theo James' Cameron, and Woodall's character Jack wooing co-star Haley Lu Richardson's Portia, barely anyone predicted that Fahy and Woodall would start an off-screen romance. Despite dropping breadcrumbs about their relationship, the pair have always flat-out denied that sparks are flying between them. In September 2023, when put on the hot seat by ET and asked if real-life couples emerged from the show, Fahy decided to dance around the question. "Have you seen romance come out of White Lotus?" she joked at the time. "I don't know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"

But alas, they finally hard-launched on Instagram in February 2024, much to the delight of fans everywhere. For those eager to dive deeper into their mysterious love story, we've done the legwork for you. You're welcome!