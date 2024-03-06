The Scandal That Rocked Chicago P.D. Star Jason Beghe's Reputation

The following article includes mention of sexual harassment and workplace abuse.

Jason Beghe has starred as Hank Voight in the "One Chicago" universe for more than a decade, but that's not to say he hasn't faced some serious criticism during his years-long run. Far from it, as back in 2017, it emerged that he'd been investigated the year prior. The investigation came in response to several accusations from co-workers that his behavior created an incredibly uncomfortable work environment — particularly for his female colleagues.

In 2017, Wolf Entertainment, along with NBC and Universal Television, issued a joint statement to Deadline, confirming that they had looked into the allegations against Beghe. Though the statement didn't go into much detail as to what Beghe had been accused of, it did mention "concerns about inappropriate behavior on set." More importantly, it revealed that there was truth to the accusations. "We have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported," it noted.

That wasn't all. Beghe, himself, copped to his actions in a separate statement to the outlet. That saw the actor admit his aggression, reveal that he'd spoken to the parties affected, and publicly promise to do better in the future. "I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused," he said. However, even with his acknowledgment and apology, it's safe to say Beghe's statement didn't exactly exonerate him in the eyes of those he wronged.