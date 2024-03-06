The Scandal That Rocked Chicago P.D. Star Jason Beghe's Reputation
The following article includes mention of sexual harassment and workplace abuse.
Jason Beghe has starred as Hank Voight in the "One Chicago" universe for more than a decade, but that's not to say he hasn't faced some serious criticism during his years-long run. Far from it, as back in 2017, it emerged that he'd been investigated the year prior. The investigation came in response to several accusations from co-workers that his behavior created an incredibly uncomfortable work environment — particularly for his female colleagues.
In 2017, Wolf Entertainment, along with NBC and Universal Television, issued a joint statement to Deadline, confirming that they had looked into the allegations against Beghe. Though the statement didn't go into much detail as to what Beghe had been accused of, it did mention "concerns about inappropriate behavior on set." More importantly, it revealed that there was truth to the accusations. "We have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported," it noted.
That wasn't all. Beghe, himself, copped to his actions in a separate statement to the outlet. That saw the actor admit his aggression, reveal that he'd spoken to the parties affected, and publicly promise to do better in the future. "I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused," he said. However, even with his acknowledgment and apology, it's safe to say Beghe's statement didn't exactly exonerate him in the eyes of those he wronged.
Sophia Bush has made several allusions to what he did
Though Sophia Bush has never named Jason Beghe specifically, she's hinted plenty of times that she had serious problems with him while working on "Chicago P.D." For starters, there was a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that seemed to clap back at his statement to Deadline. Beghe had told the outlet, "I have struggled with anger issues for some time." Just over two weeks later, Bush wrote on X, "Repeat sexual abusers having their gross physical misconduct rebranded as 'anger management issues.' [I'm] flabbergasted, really." It seems like that wasn't a coincidence.
It wasn't the last time Bush would refer to Beghe's statement. In a 2023 episode of "Drama Queens," the podcast she co-hosts with Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, she mentioned feeling completely out of sorts in the wake of how it was handled. "I don't know what I'm supposed to do that my next employers rebranded sexual assault with witnesses as 'anger management issues' in the press," she said.
That note on witnesses is another detail Bush has spoken about, more than once. In an appearance on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd," she revealed that on one occasion, she'd been assaulted in the presence of a number of her former co-workers. Heartbreakingly, not one of them stepped in to help. "You're the one woman in the room and every man who's twice your size doesn't do something," she recounted.
Jason Beghe's career didn't take a hit
It's worth noting that Sophia Bush wasn't the only woman to have complained about Jason Beghe's behavior on the set of "Chicago P.D." The 2017 Deadline report noted that another unnamed actor left the show, while a crew member went to a different production. The joint statement by NBC, Universal Television, and Wolf Entertainment didn't share any details as to what had happened, there. And, though Deadline was aware of the women's identities, neither shared their stories with the outlet.
In light of all that, the three major companies shared that they'd taken some kind of action, and sources familiar with the situation told Deadline that Beghe's anger management coach was one of the steps they took. Even so, it wouldn't be altogether accurate to say Beghe's career suffered much more than that. As fans of the "One Chicago" franchise will know, the actor has never taken a break from the show.
Speaking to Variety, an insider told the outlet that things had become much less volatile within a few months of Beghe's work with the anger management coach. "The environment has improved drastically," they claimed. Perhaps that's why, even with the allusions to what was said and done, Beghe has maintained his spot on "Chicago P.D." Here's hoping that's the case.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).