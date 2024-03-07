Alicia Keys Has Had Quite The Transformation

In 2004, eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher Raymond IV, simply known by his stage name "Usher," landed his fourth No. 1 single of the year when he and Alicia Keys collaborated on the track "My Boo." The song, he said in a chat with "CD:UK," came about because he and Keys had a good rapport. "Great chemistry is what it's ultimately all about," Usher remarked. "I respect Alicia as an artist ... and have been following her career. And every so often ... there are those artists that come together and just have great chemistry."

In February 2024, nearly two decades after "My Boo" hit the airwaves, the song was in the spotlight again for a different reason. At the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, Usher and Keys performed "My Boo," much to the excitement of its fans, but it was the finish — a warm hug from the back to Keys who had a wide smile and closed eyes — that sent the internet ablaze. Although the public called out Keys for being too cozy for someone who is hitched, her spouse, Swizz Beatz, brushed off the sentiments in an Instagram post.

Despite the controversy, Keys has undoubtedly proven to be an all-round musician and performer who makes timeless music. From living in a rough neighborhood to conquering America's largest stage, here's how she has transformed through the years.