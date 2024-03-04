Jason Kelce Reveals The One Thing That Changed His Life Forever (No, It's Not Football)

Jason Kelce has officially retired from the NFL after much speculation. As part of the announcement, he made a heart-wrenching speech that revealed what exactly changed his life, and you might be shocked it wasn't football. Of course, while he may not have considered football as the thing that changed his life forever, there's no doubt that the sport has had a huge impact on Jason's life, and it was evident in his speech.

"Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt," Kelce shared (via ESPN). "There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic, and then get told, 'Good job.' I love football." If his words didn't convince you of his love for the game, a look back at his career sure would.

Drafted in 2011, Kelce played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons, per the team's website. In that time, he went on to win a Super Bowl title and become an NFL Pro Bowl player an incredible seven times over. Jason was a force to be reckoned with, but he could not have done it without the support of his family, who were in attendance for his special announcement. Jason's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce; his brother, Travis Kelce; and his wife, Kylie Kelce watched as the football star announced his retirement. All of them hold a special place in Jason's heart, but it's Kylie who he says changed his life forever.