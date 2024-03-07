Erika Jayne's Redemption Arc In Bet It All On Blonde Is What We've Been Missing On RHOBH

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans are no strangers to seeing Erika Jayne snarl and snap at her castmates since she joined the show in Season 6, but the "Pretty Mess" singer ramped up her icy demeanor after her legal issues began. As the lawsuits unfolded, the other housewives, along with the rest of America, had no idea what Jayne's part in Tom Girardi's fraud scheme was. Naturally, many questioned her innocence, given her wildly lavish spending habits, but Jayne didn't help matters with her defensive attitude. When Sutton Stracke found herself on the end of Jayne's vitriol, the boutique owner told her to take it down a notch. What she got was a literal growl from her castmate, who threatened her with, "Or what? Or what?"

Jayne kept up her defenses over the next few years, even blatantly wearing the famous $750,000 earrings she was ordered to give up in an episode of "RHOBH." She didn't do herself any favors by not appearing remorseful for Girardi's victims. We can't forget the time Crystal Kung Minkoff asked how Jayne felt toward his misled clients, and she snapped, "I don't give a f**k about anybody else but me." Although fans did see a softer Jayne in "RHOBH" Season 13, it wasn't until her two-part documentary "Bet It All on Blonde" that really showcased her vulnerable side, and it's what we have been waiting to see on "RHOBH" for three seasons.