The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is arguably one of the best events in the fashion world and it's no wonder celebrities fly from all over the world to watch high-end designer shows. This year, the event began on February 26, with its conclusion on March 5. Fashion houses such as Chanel, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton showcased their wares at their invitation-only fashion shows — and if you're an A-list celeb like North West who totally stole Paris Fashion Week in 2022, you're likely guaranteed not just entrance but also a front-row seat.

Of course, you can't show up at this week-long event dressed in your everyday gear. Everyone knows that the fashion shows are not just about what the models are wearing on the runway. Stars know they need to up their fashion game, which means taking risks and looking anything but boring. Unfortunately, in an attempt to dazzle onlookers, some celebs made some questionable choices for 2024 Paris Fashion Week and instead of showing up runway-ready, they ended up looking like they got dressed in the dark.