The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2024 Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week is arguably one of the best events in the fashion world and it's no wonder celebrities fly from all over the world to watch high-end designer shows. This year, the event began on February 26, with its conclusion on March 5. Fashion houses such as Chanel, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton showcased their wares at their invitation-only fashion shows — and if you're an A-list celeb like North West who totally stole Paris Fashion Week in 2022, you're likely guaranteed not just entrance but also a front-row seat.
Of course, you can't show up at this week-long event dressed in your everyday gear. Everyone knows that the fashion shows are not just about what the models are wearing on the runway. Stars know they need to up their fashion game, which means taking risks and looking anything but boring. Unfortunately, in an attempt to dazzle onlookers, some celebs made some questionable choices for 2024 Paris Fashion Week and instead of showing up runway-ready, they ended up looking like they got dressed in the dark.
Julia Fox's sheer catsuit and silver makeup was bizarre
Julia Fox is known for her wild outfit choices but her see-through catsuit with silver tassels at the Mugler show took the cake. As if her garb wasn't strange enough, the actor decided to cover her face with silver, foil-like makeup. Perhaps she had an audition for a Las Vegas showgirl after the fashion show and was trying to get into character. While this isn't one of her most risqué get-ups and Fox is known for switching up her bold look, it certainly didn't scream "Paris Fashion Week."
Sydney Sweeney forgot her pants
We get that the no-pants look is trending, but we're not sure why. It seems Sydney Sweeney has hopped on the underwear-as-pants train and she figured the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week was the time to debut her sparkly panties. To offset her micro shorts and lingerie-esque crop top, the "White Lotus" actor opted for a black oversized blazer, which hopefully kept her warm in the March weather. Some celebs will sacrifice being chilly in the name of fashion, including Sweeney.
The time Cole Sprouse played dress-up with his grandad's clothes
It's the incredible shrinking Cole Sprouse! Is the "Riverdale" actor a five-year-old wearing his Pop-Pop's clothes for fun or did his tailor drastically overestimate his measurements? Either way, Sprouse looks like he's drowning in fabric at the Balenciaga show. We thought menswear was supposed to be form-fitting but it looks like Sprouse didn't get the memo with his super-oversized jacket. And we don't even know what's going on with the shoulders so padded that even the '80s did a double take. Sprouse's pants were only slightly too baggy but we guess he was going for the more-is-more approach.
Kat Graham's dress couldn't have been comfortable
Cut-outs on clothing can be quite sexy when placed strategically but Kat Graham's Schiaparelli dress had us feeling second-hand discomfort for her. The chest cut-out with a gold clasp precariously holding the front together right in the middle of her chest looked painful and it looked like one big sneeze could have undone the whole thing. We do love the gilt detailing throughout the dress, which Graham incorporated into her jewelry and handbag. The actor does get props for committing to the overall theme but she doesn't look too happy about it.
Shawn Mendes didn't even try
Shawn Mendes has always brought it when it comes to fashion but his outfit of choice for the Loewe fashion show was not his usual highly stylized aesthetic. Instead of Paris Fashion Week, his look was more backyard camping 'fit. While his parka looked cozy and his monochromatic green color scheme was on trend for 2024, the overall result was way too casual. We're sure he made some hearts go thumpity-thump, however, by going shirtless and showing off a hint of chest.
Hailee Steinfeld looked like a safari tour guide
Hailee Steinfeld has never shied away from rocking a wild look, which was why her all-khaki uniform for the Miu Miu show left us unimpressed. While her 'fit looked comfy, it looked better suited to exploring the plains of Africa than looking at Paris Week fashion. The "Pitch Perfect"' star literally blended in with the gray cobblestone street. We have to admit that her black belt and bucket handbag gave a nice pop of contrast and her wavy hair looked perfect. Perhaps Miu Miu just sent her a boring outfit and she'll go for a more colorful theme next year.